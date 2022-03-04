Hogs set to host several top recruits

Saturday will see Arkansas welcome numerous top recruits for Prospect Day.

Junior running back Treyaun Webb and sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo headline the list of top prospects planning to visit the Razorbacks.

Webb, 6-1, 205, Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian, estimates having 50-plus scholarship offers from schools such as Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Ole Miss, Texas, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Alabama and other programs.

He rushed 148 times for 1,192 yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior while missing four games with a hamstring injury. Webb helped lead the Conquerors to the Class 2A state title.

ESPN rates him a 4-star prospect, the No. 10 running back and No. 149 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class. He visited Florida on Thursday.

Wingo, 6-2, 198, 4.39 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of St. Louis University High School, has scholarship offers from Arkansas, Texas, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State and other programs.

He visited Fayetteville for Arkansas’ 40-21 victory over Texas in September. He and his father were driving to Fayetteville to visit on Jan. 15 until hazardous road conditions forced them to turn back.

Wingo’s brother, Ronnie, played for the Razorbacks from 2009-2012. He won the 100 meters at the Class 5 District 2 meet in the spring as a freshman with a personal best 10.89 seconds. He recorded bests of 21.94 in the 200 on April 24 and 50.81 in the 400 meters.

He had 32 catches for 638 yards and 10 touchdowns while scoring 4 rushing touchdowns and passing for 1 score as a sophomore. He had 1,072 total yards and averaged 46.5 yards per kick return, and he was named first team all-conference.

Other confirmed March 5 visitors:

• 2024 LB Makhi Frazier, 5-11, 205, McKinney, Texas

Arkansas, Utah State, Northern Arizona offers

• LB Carson Dean, 6-4, 235, Carrollton (Texas) Hebron

LSU, Texas, Ole Miss, Baylor, Colorado and other offers

Noteworthy: Anchors 400-meter relay (10.74 split) and runs leg on 800 relay (22.1 split)

• 2023 RB Dylan Edwards, 5-9, 170, Derby, Kan.

Oklahoma, Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska and other offers

Noteworthy: Gatorade Player of the Year as a junior after rushing for more than 2,600 yards and 38 touchdowns

• 2024 DB Landyn Cleveland, 6-0, 185, Mansfield (Texas) Legacy

Arkansas, Arizona State, TCU and Baylor offers

Noteworthy: Attends same high school Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon attended.

• OL Bryce Lovett, 6-4, 330, Rockledge, Fla.

Arkansas, Missouri, Florida and other offers

Noteworthy: Attends same high school Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders attended.

• OL Joe Crocker, 6-6, 290, Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin

Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan and Louisville offers

• ATH Michael Parr Jr., 6-0, 170, St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran Of St. Charles County

• QB Will Prichard, 6-2, 195, West Palm Beach (Fla.) The King's Academy

Auburn, Arizona and Utah offers

• 2024 DB Ka’Davion Dotson, 5-11, 185, Duncanville, Texas

Arkansas, Southern Cal, Oklahoma State, SMU and Kansas State offers

Noteworthy: Attends same high school Arkansas freshman linebacker Jordan Crook attended.

• 2024 LB Colin Simmons, 6-2, 215, Duncanville, Texas

Arkansas, Michigan State and SMU offers

Noteworthy: Invited to 2024 Under Armour All-American Game.

• WR Dakotah Mayo, 5-11, 170, St. Louis Christian Brothers

Kansas, Toledo and Arkansas State offers