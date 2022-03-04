Happy birthday (Mar. 4): You're a relatable visionary. People easily connect to your train of thought and will be gladly pulled along wherever you want to take them. Hone your leadership qualities and you'll shape the future. Financial horizons will broaden with plain ol' good luck. New additions to your world will hasten the pace.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): "Location, location, location," they say. They're not wrong. The number of lucky happenings and significant events occurring today will be entirely dependent on where you go.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You appreciate boldness and don't mind when things get wild. The weekend turns your social life on its ear. It's not who you know, it's how well you know them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There's a three-step secret to a magical weekend: Narrow your focus to one measurable goal; attach a timeline to your efforts; gather your crew and get to it. The world is your oyster.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): If life is a song, your favorite part today will be a singalong. It's great the first time and then it comes around again and again. You'll be accompanied by friends, and all will join in revelry.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When up against unwieldy forces or, the only grace available is the act of surrender. You'll give yourself over, but not completely. When the time is right, a dormant kernel will reactivate.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): In spite of your desire not to draw attention to yourself, your goals cannot be achieved unless certain people take notice. So how will you make your pitch? Chances are it will be subtle and bundled into a service you'll offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Life is not random; rather, it's an intricate orchestration of mixed events, some random, others curated, some haphazardly tossed in, others painstakingly crafted according to your preference.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): When you show up with good intentions, things might not go to plan, but they'll go how they are supposed to. For instance, today your attitude and gifts will meet the needs of the moment in a way you couldn't have predicted.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have emotional immunity to some moods. For instance, if people around you are tense and cranky you won't catch the contagion. Even so, you can't cure it. You'll have a better time if you keep your distance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being productive is different from being busy. You'll prove the point with well-considered efforts, specifically aimed to yield a result you'll achieve without breaking a sweat, running around or rushing anything at all.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't be shy. The task at hand is too big for one person to handle alone. No one will know you need help until you ask for it. And when you do, you'll find out that people really love to help you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Relationships that reflect give-and-take are now more attractive to you than they used to be. As you follow the path of reciprocity, you will acquire the resources you need to overcome obstacles that previously held you back.

HOW TO CHOOSE WELL UNDER THE ARIES MOON

As we strive for security, we think a lot. Our minds race to predict what will happen next so we can respond with the right choices. But what if we knew there was no right choice? Instead of overthinking, it would be smarter to choose something convenient and make the most of it — which, under this Aries moon, describes the path to joy.

WEEKEND LOVE FORECAST

ARIES: A relationship kindles a strange feeling in you, as if you were remembering something that hasn’t yet happened.

A relationship kindles a strange feeling in you, as if you were remembering something that hasn’t yet happened. TAURUS: No music? Dance anyway and let the music catch up — a most apt metaphor for your personal life.

No music? Dance anyway and let the music catch up — a most apt metaphor for your personal life. GEMINI: Seeing people in context will lend insight. Information you gather from their environment will inform the relationship.

Seeing people in context will lend insight. Information you gather from their environment will inform the relationship. CANCER: You always have a choice in how to react, but some people bring out such an impulsive side of you that your responses feel automatic.

You always have a choice in how to react, but some people bring out such an impulsive side of you that your responses feel automatic. LEO: No need to wait for the good times to start. You are the good time.

No need to wait for the good times to start. You are the good time. VIRGO: You put emotions aside and take a reasonable guess as to the future of a relationship, then tailor your plan accordingly.

You put emotions aside and take a reasonable guess as to the future of a relationship, then tailor your plan accordingly. LIBRA: Instinct and good sense see you through to an exciting weekend.

Instinct and good sense see you through to an exciting weekend. SCORPIO: To the right match, your panache is contagious, your verve irresistible. To the wrong match, those qualities are intimidating.

To the right match, your panache is contagious, your verve irresistible. To the wrong match, those qualities are intimidating. SAGITTARIUS: Something straight from your fantasies is about to unfold in your heart… and you’re ready for it!

Something straight from your fantasies is about to unfold in your heart… and you’re ready for it! CAPRICORN: Fun people walk the line between outrageous and obnoxious.

Fun people walk the line between outrageous and obnoxious. AQUARIUS: The buffer that saves a fragile part of you from potential pain also keeps you from being in the moment. You don’t need it. Take it down.

The buffer that saves a fragile part of you from potential pain also keeps you from being in the moment. You don’t need it. Take it down. PISCES: It is not superstition but wisdom that spurs you to read and heed the signs.

COUPLE OF THE WEEKEND: Aries, the Mars-ruled warrior, and Pisces, the Neptunian soul ambassador, meet up this weekend to discuss the future. Moving forward will be exciting, validating and a little scary. Each will acknowledge to the other what the relationship means, what they see in each other and who they are as a result of the connection. The vulnerability of this exchange will cement their bond.