Host Magnolia zooms past Lonoke

MAGNOLIA -- Magnolia Coach Shanae Williams had to pull back the reins on her Lady Panthers in the fourth quarter.

They were playing that fast.

The Lady Panthers settled down and sped up in the second half and reeled off a 14-point run in the final four minutes of the third quarter to coast to a 53-37 win over Lonoke on Thursday in the opening round of the Class 4A state tournament.

Magnolia (23-5) advances to play Farmington in the second round at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Lonoke (21-9) jumped to a 9-7 lead after a quarter and led 21-13 after consecutive three-pointers by D'Mya Eason and a bucket by Kaleigh Thompson with 1:42 left in the first half.

"The big deal with that was we came in with so much energy," Lonoke Coach Chris Brown said. "We were ready to go in the first half. The second half, her team came out and played so much harder than we did. We had a short turnaround. We played in regionals on Tuesday, had Wednesday off and then a five-hour bus ride. It plays a factor, but their team kicked our butt in the second half."

Kishaliya Doss scored her first points with two free throws to end the half to draw Magnolia within, 22-19.

Kelcy Lamkin opened the second half with two free throws and a basket for Magnolia before Eason had Lonoke back up, 24-23.

The Lady Panthers then took control.

Bracelynn Glover scored inside and Be'aunca Willis hit consecutive three-pointers from the corner that had Panther Arena at a fever pitch.

"Once we hit those big threes, it got the crowd into it," Williams said. "It changed the game."

Glover added a basket off an offensive rebound before Janayi Baker and Doss finished the quarter with successive driving layups for a 37-24 lead.

Doss had a steal and layup to open the final quarter before Ky Wilson ended Magnolia's run with a basket inside for Lonoke.

Doss followed, though, with two straight baskets, Lamkin hit two free throws and Doss added two more free throws as Williams motioned to her team to slow it down with a 47-26 cushion with 3:19 remaining.

"They were excited to have the lead," Williams said. "We're used to playing fast. I don't think they realized how big the moment was, that we didn't have to rush and to take care of the basketball. Their momentum and adrenaline was just running."

It's not new to Williams to have to slow her team down.

"All the time," Williams said. "Especially in situations like that where we're ahead and we don't have to run."

Doss and Glover each finished with 16 points. Lamkin had 13.

Eason led Lonoke with 13 points. Thompson added eight points and 17 rebounds.

GENTRY 49, BAUXITE 37

The Lady Pioneers turned the game in the second and third quarters in their first round win on Thursday.

Gentry advances to play Pulaski Academy at 4 p.m. Saturday

Reese Hester scored all nine of her points in the third quarter on 3 three-pointers as Gentry (29-6) turned a 10-9 deficit after a quarter into a 27-19 advantage at the half.

Alyssa McCarty scored 10 of her game-high 16 points in the third quarter when Gentry extended its lead to 41-25.

Kaitlyn Caswell added 11 points for the Lady Pioneers.

Abby Beene scored 11 points for Bauxite (23-12).