Humanitarian crisis feared for Ukrainian refugees





More than 1 million refugees have left Ukraine, according to data from UNHCR, the U.N. refugee agency. The exodus is set to become Europe's worst humanitarian crisis in this century, already on par with the number of refugees who were displaced from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan in 2015.

If fighting continues, as many as 4 million -- roughly 10% of the Ukrainian population -- could be displaced in the coming weeks, Filippo Grandi, the U.N. high commissioner for refugees, said Monday.

Photos and videos from the past week show packed train stations and traffic jams snaking through border towns. Crowds of refugees huddle in groups to fight the cold, sleep on cots in churches and gymnasiums, and sort through boxes of donations from around the world. Many of them are women and children; Ukrainian authorities have forced men ages 18 to 60 to stay in the country to fight the invasion.

More than half of the refugees have gone to Poland, and people are also streaming into Moldova, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary.

Traffic data from Google showed severe backups at nearly every border crossing Sunday night, particularly at crossings into Poland. Google has since temporarily disabled live traffic data in Ukraine, amid fears for the safety of local communities.

Officials warn that the flow of refugees is likely to escalate into a full-blown humanitarian crisis.

"The tidal waves of suffering this war will cause are unthinkable," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Feb 23.

On Sunday, Ylva Johansson, the European Union's home affairs commissioner, said member nations need to be prepared to support "millions" of Ukrainians in the coming months.

Ukrainians can stay, visa-free, for 90 days in EU nations, and under new rules expected to be adopted Thursday, Ukrainian nationals will be eligible for "temporary protection" within the 27-nation bloc for up to three years, depending partly on conditions in Ukraine.

More than 505,000 people had crossed into Poland as of Thursday. In total, the country is expected to receive up to 1.5 million refugees.

A spokesperson for UNHCR posted a video on Monday showing crowds gathered outside a warehouse in Poland that was being used as a reception center for "a few thousand" refugees.

On Sunday, lines of cars stretched for 20 miles from the border crossing into Medyka, Poland, one of the busiest crossings between the two countries.

Slovakia declared a state of emergency Saturday morning because of the mass influx of refugees caused by the war. The government approved an infrastructure bill of about $14.5 million to strengthen the Ukrainian border infrastructure and complete asylum facilities.

Slovakian officials said Saturday that the country will provide monthly stipends to Slovakians who support and house displaced Ukrainians.

Nearly 133,000 Ukrainians have crossed into nearby Hungary, and more than 97,000 into Moldova since Feb. 24, according to UNHCR.

Satellite images provided by Maxar showed a 4-mile-long line at the border crossing in Siret, Romania, on Feb. 25. The U.N. refugee agency estimates that the NATO country of 19 million could take in up to 250,000 refugees.

The Romanian border police say more than 139,000 people have crossed into the country since Feb. 24, but only 51,000 have remained there.

A train arrived in Berlin on Wednesday, carrying refugees from the Ukrainian-Polish border. There, they found Germans offering water and holding signs offering places to stay.

Anna Svitlyk, who arrived in Berlin with her five children after leaving Ukraine over the weekend, said she planned to sleep in a hotel next to the train station that is offering free accommodation for a few days, then make her way to Sweden to wait out the war.

"Every European country gave us free food, free shelter. We owe them so much and are so grateful," she told reporters. "But we want to go home."

As conflict intensified, Ukraine's border guards were ordered last week to stop all male citizens between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country, disappointing many who got to border checkpoints after hours of travel and wait.

"If I could go, too, I would," Vitali, 31, told reporters after his wife and child crossed into Poland, with tears in his eyes. "It's brutal."

Information for this article was contributed by Annabelle Timsit, Leslie Shapiro, Monica Ulmanu, Shelly Tan and Youjin Shin of The Washington Post.





Tanya, 38, cries and hugs her son Bogdan, 10, before boarding a train Thursday to Lviv, Ukraine, at the station in Kyiv. U.N. officials warned Thursday that as many as 4 million people, roughly 10% of Ukraine’s population, could be displaced by war in coming weeks. (AP/Emilio Morenatti)





