ICICLE ALLEY A wall of icicles clings to rock on the Beaver Lake shoreline on Feb. 28 2022 between Prairie Creek and Rocky Branch parks. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

A wall of icicles clings to rock on the Beaver Lake shoreline on Feb. 28 2022 between Prairie Creek and Rocky Branch parks. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Print Headline: ICICLE ALLEY

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content