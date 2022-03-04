• Whitney Hay, 21, of Liberal, Kan., won the 2022 International Pancake Day Race, carrying a flapjack in a frying pan and flipping it at the start and finish of a 415-yard run in 1 minute and 7 seconds, besting Katie Godof of Olney, England, by 3 seconds.

• Gordon Burnette, spokesperson for the Robeson County, N.C., school district, issued a "thank you" to the students who alerted their band teacher to a loaded gun in an 11-year-old girl's lunchbox, resulting in a year suspension for the sixth-grader and potential charges for her parents.

• Kelly Casper, 51, superintendent of the Suring, Wis., school district, was put on administrative leave after being charged with false imprisonment when six female high school students said she asked them to disrobe in a bathroom in her search for vaping devices.

• Albina Cherkes, 57, of Irondale, Ala., was charged with posing as a dermatologist and practicing medicine without a license after a woman complained about her reaction to an injection, with officials saying Cherkes imported and administered unapproved Botox.

• Samson A. Oguntuyi, 29, a Nigerian national living in Atlanta, was sentenced to 54 months in prison for a scheme in which he and another man stole checks and credit and debit cards from the mail and made transactions to the tune of $565,000.

• Bill Lee, Tennessee's governor, proposes funding 20 additional Highway Patrol officers for Shelby County to help fight a violent-crime increase in the Memphis area, plus $30 million to support relocation bonuses to lure officers from other states.