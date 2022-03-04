Jonesboro officer wounds armed man during Helena-West Helena operation

An officer with the Jonesboro Police Department is on paid leave after he shot and wounded an armed 18-year-old in Helena-West Helena on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

Investigator Michael Talley, who was part of a police task force that covered multiple jurisdictions, is on paid administrative leave during the state police investigation, in line with standard department procedure, Jonesboro Police spokeswoman Sally Smith said.

Talley was one of the officers who encountered Travon Brewer, 18, walking along Walnut Street carrying a rifle, according to the release from state police.

Task force members were at the 1500 block of Cherry Street, one block east of Walnut Street and about 3/4 of a mile north of the city's Court Square Park, at around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, according to the release. The task force was looking for a fugitive when they heard gunfire nearby. Talley and another Jonesboro Police Department officer split off from the group to investigate the shots.

Upon encountering Brewer, the officers ordered him to drop the gun. According to state police, Brewer ignored the orders and raised the rifle in the direction of the two officers. Talley then opened fire on Brewer with his service weapon, state police said.

Brewer was injured, but ran about 300 feet north-northwest before collapsing near 318 Monroe St.

Both officers provided life-saving measures until an ambulance arrived and took Brewer to a Memphis hospital, where he was said to be in stable condition Friday afternoon.

Arkansas State Police investigators will provide the Phillips County prosecuting attorney with their findings to determine if the use of force was legally justified.

This story has been updated with the identity of the Jonesboro officer. It was originally published at 4:15 p.m.