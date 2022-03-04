Trump and Russia

It's nice to see the Ukrainian people come together so well to withstand a Russian attack. It makes it all the more concerning to look around the U.S. We literally have conservative talk hosts and politicians praising the "intelligence" of Putin's illegal justifications. Donald Trump thinks it's "genius" to claim that Russian-backed separatists are now just new countries asking for intervention to avoid genocide. I know it's crazy to think he might have heard it's a pretty common historical justification, or maybe "Anschluss," and how Hitler used it to annex Austria, but one could hope.

How he still holds such sway over the Republican Party, and could be the 2024 presidential nominee, is baffling. We should look back now with even more wonder at how the Trump campaign gutted the 2016 Republican platform language supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression. Let's not forget that Donald's campaign manager Paul Manafort was a paid lobbyist for Russian-backed former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych for more than a decade, and that Yanukovych's ouster and defection to Russia immediately preceded the 2014 Russian invasion of Crimea. We should also remember that people tried to deflect from Russian interference in U.S. elections by claiming it was actually Ukrainian interference.

With the legal troubles he, his company, and his family are in, I am betting Donald will find a new home in the not-too-distant future. One with no extradition treaty, that can withstand U.S. sanctions. Saudi Arabia would be one choice, but too vulnerable to military assistance cutbacks. The country that comes most easily to mind is Russia. We know that despite denying it during the campaign, he was already attempting to build a tower in Moscow during the 2016 election. Now, Putin would have even more incentive to offer protection to DT. One thing we know for sure is that he's not going to go willingly to jail, but I don't believe he would ever even allow himself to go to trial. It will be fun to watch his enablers if it happens.

GREG ROUNTREE

Scott

A warning for Europe

I opened up the digital Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday with the headline, "Shelling hammers Ukrainian city."

I must have awakened from a bad dream!

Surely Vladimir Putin is not that arrogant and stupid. Wars and rumors of war, but rumors are now truth. Europe for once better quickly understand that it must depend upon itself for security on its own ungodly continent where relativism is killing them. As I saw with my own eyes, turning beautiful churches into museums was arrogant toward God. Humanity deserves better. Humanity does not have to be that stupid.

Europe, you had better dig up your great theologians' warnings to turn to God or perish. The choice is yours, as well as it is for America.

JOHN J. EMMONS

Hot Springs Village

Ash heap of history

Imagine if Tuesday night's State of the Union speech had been given by the former president. If Trump were still in office, there would have been no standing ovation for the Ukrainian ambassador. No support for the Ukrainians, period. Instead, it's likely we would have been treated to a list of Russian talking points as to why Russia had to invade Ukraine to protect itself from some imaginary threat. It would all have been a big lie, but what's new? Lies are what Trump does best, and most frequently.

Without Joe Biden's leadership, I believe it's unlikely we would be seeing the worldwide coalition that is now determined to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Without that support, Ukraine would not stand a chance. Chances are, Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have already been deposed and assassinated. That may still happen, but if it does, it will likely strengthen the resolve of the Western coalition and the Ukrainian people to defeat Vladimir Putin. Russia may win some military victories in the short term. It is unlikely that Russia can win the economic war that is being waged against it by freedom-loving countries around the world.

Biden said, "Freedom will always triumph over tyranny." It may sound corny, unless you're being attacked. It may take a while, but I believe Ukrainians will eventually expel the Russians and regain their freedom. Zelenskyy will be remembered as the hero who led the Ukrainian resistance. Biden will likely be credited by historians with leading the effort to defeat Russian aggression.

Trump and Putin will be consigned to the ash heap of history as two leaders who tried to defeat freedom and democracy, and lost.

MICHAEL FOX

Conway

Who pays those taxes

President Biden, as well as a number of letter-writers to this paper, wants to increase taxes on corporations. I wonder where corporations will get the money to pay those taxes?

Perhaps they will just eat the loss, even if it means a red bottom line. Perhaps they will raise the prices on their goods and services. Who, then, would actually be paying the tax? As the saying goes, when taxes are raised on the rich, rent goes up on the poor. I guess you could call it a "trickle-down" tax plan.

GRISHAM PHILLIPS

Benton