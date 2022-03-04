Lions beat Razorbacks after 7-run inning

FAYETTEVILLE — Southeastern Louisiana battered Arkansas pitchers during a seven-run sixth inning and beat the sixth-ranked Razorbacks 7-3 on Friday in the series opener at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Lions (5-5) will have two chances to win the series Saturday when the teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader. The first of the two nine-inning games is scheduled to begin Saturday at noon.

Four Arkansas pitchers combined to allow 4 hits, walked 3 and hit 3 batters in the sixth inning, which began with the Razorbacks ahead 1-0. Southeastern Louisiana sent 13 hitters to the plate and stranded the bases loaded when Preston Faulkner grounded out to shortstop Jalen Battles on the 51st pitch of the inning.

Arkansas starter Connor Noland threw 73 pitches over the first five innings, but he quickly ran into trouble in his third time to face the top of the Lions’ lineup. Leadoff hitter Evan Keller was hit by a 1-2 pitch to start the inning, and Rhett Rosevear and Faulkner followed with singles to chase Noland after a 90-pitch, 5 1/3-inning outing.

Noland took his first loss by allowing 3 runs and 7 hits with 5 strikeouts. Prior to the sixth, Noland had allowed one run in his previous 15 innings.

Rosevear’s single to left field scored Keller to tie the game 1-1. Southeastern Louisiana took a 2-1 lead when Bryce Grizzaffi singled to right field on the third pitch against reliever Kole Ramage. Rosevear scored on the play, which was reviewed when Arkansas catcher Michael Turner claimed he tagged Rosevear’s back after an off-line throw from right fielder Brady Slavens.

The replay was inconclusive and the run was upheld.

From there, Arkansas pitchers struggled to find the strike zone. Shea Thomas walked to load the bases and Ramage followed with a four-pitch walk against .050 hitter Jake Johnson to put the Lions ahead 3-1.

Issac Bracken hit Christian Garcia with a pitch and walked Keller to force home two more runs, and Tyler Finke put an exclamation point on the big inning with an opposite-field, two-run single to right on the fifth pitch from reliever Zack Morris.

Arkansas (5-3) took a 1-0 lead when Cayden Wallace singled with two outs to score Zack Gregory in the third inning. Gregory reached with a one-out double to right-center field.

But after a 15-run, 15-hit outburst in the midweek against Nebraska-Omaha, the Razorbacks’ bats were largely in quiet in critical moments. Arkansas recorded 8 hits, was 3 for 17 with runners on base and 1 for 7 with runners in scoring position.

Southeastern Louisiana right hander Will Kinzeler allowed 1 run, 5 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 5 in a 6-inning start.

Right-handed reliever Daniel Dugas allowed four consecutive Razorbacks to reach with one out in the seventh inning, including Peyton Stovall, who walked with the bases loaded to pull Arkansas to within 7-2. Following a pitching change, Wallace’s sacrifice fly scored Jace Bohrofen before Robert Moore popped up to end the inning with runners on the corners.

Bohrofen, a transfer outfielder from Oklahoma, doubled in the seventh and ninth innings for his first two hits as a Razorback. His one-out hit in the ninth gave Arkansas a chance at a rally, but he was stranded when Gregory and Stovall struck out in consecutive at-bats to end the game.

Gage Trahan earned a save for the Lions because the bases were loaded and the tying run was on deck when he entered with Southeastern Louisiana ahead 7-2 in the seventh. Trahan, a right hander who transferred from Arkansas-Little Rock, allowed 1 hit and struck out 3 in 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Austin Ledbetter pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Razorbacks after the Lions had taken a big lead. Ledbetter, a right-handed freshman from Bryant, struck out five in his debut. He did not allow a hit or a walk, but hit two batters.

Arkansas lost its second consecutive series opener at home. The Razorbacks lost 3-2 to Illinois State in the season opener two weeks ago, but won the final two games by scores of 5-1 and 4-2 to take the series.