Little Rock man who wrote ‘die’ in blood on wall acquitted of terroristic threatening

A Little Rock child molester accused of terrorizing his lawyers with a profane temper tantrum that included slashing his arm, writing "die" in his blood on a wall, smearing more gore on some windows and demanding that attorneys "watch me die," was cleared of wrongdoing Wednesday after he told a Pulaski County jury he didn't mean to be threatening.

Jurors took a little more than an hour to acquit David Lynn McEuen, 53, of three counts of terroristic threatening for his actions in his Oct. 3, 2018, meeting with public defenders Amy Douglas, Rebecca Ferguson and Maryann Furrer. Each count is a D felony, and a guilty verdict could have resulted in a 45-year prison sentence for McEuen.

Defense attorney Lee Short told jurors they had no choice but to acquit McEuen. He said McEuen never verbally threatened the women or tried to physically accost them while they all were locked in a jail conference room together.

Short described the incident as a self-destructive "mental-health crisis" for McEuen, who has a history of self-destructive and suicidal behaviors, but only hurts himself. Writing "die" on the wall was a statement of McEuen's intent to self-harm, Short said.

The incident might have been scary for the lawyers, but what they felt does not matter under the law, Short said. What matters is McEuen's intent, and what McEuen intended was to hurt himself, he told jurors.

"Don't let sympathy [for the women] or how depressing the whole situation is -- to cloud the facts," he said. "He took absolutely no action against them. Who did he hurt? He didn't hurt them. He only hurt himself."

The incident was recorded on a soundless, slow-motion surveillance video, which was played for the jury. McEuen told jurors he barely recalls what happened and watching the video was like seeing someone else.

"I don't remember hardly any of this," he said during his 19 minutes on the witness stand.

McEuen said he never intended to threaten the women. He told jurors he had cut his arm with a razor blade and that when he wrote "die" in 3-foot letters on the wall, that was not a message to them, but rather to show his suicidal intent.

McEuen said he regularly self-harms when under stress and bared his arms to show a series of scars for wounds he's inflicted on himself over the past 20 years.

"I wrote what I was going to do to myself," McEuen testified, describing the cuts as "punishing myself."

A few days later, McEuen again cut himself to draw blood that he used to write on his cell wall, "Die not Amy," which he said he intended as a message to lawyer Amy Douglas that he had not been threatening her during that earlier episode. McEuen said he didn't know how Douglas had felt until he learned from jailers that she had felt threatened.

Prosecutors Leigh Patterson and Melissa Brown said McEuen did not have to verbally threaten the women to break the law because his actions were illegal. Writing "die" in giant letters was a threat toward the lawyers who were trapped with him, with McEuen deliberately physically intimidating the women in a "reign of terror" in a locked room, Brown said.

"Whether the defendant said the words or not, they definitely believed it was a threat," she said.

Prosecutors also disputed that McEuen's behavior was due to mental illness, and court records show he was examined by state doctors who found he had no mental disease but diagnosed him with borderline personality disorder.

According to testimony, McEuen's tirade was mainly focused on Douglas, calling her a "b****," yelling that he was going to die before going back to prison and demanding that she watch what he was doing. Douglas told jurors she had turned away when the bleeding defendant started screaming at them.

"I turned my back and pressed the wall. I was terrified," she said, describing how she prayed for safety as McEuen paced back and forth between where she and her colleagues were standing and the only exit, a locked door.

According to the women's testimony, McEuen's tantrum ended an hourlong, sometimes contentious, meeting in the jail. The only way out was to knock on the window to get a jailer's attention to let them out, but they couldn't immediately get anyone to come let them out, resulting in all three frantically beating on the glass. Then, the first deputy to arrive did not have a key to the door so they had to wait for a second deputy.

McEuen walked out when deputies arrived and was moved into a neighboring room that shared a window with the conference room. The lawyers said they could still hear and see the screaming defendant as he stalked around the room, pointing at them, flinging blood at the window and twice smearing more blood on the window.

Rebecca Ferguson told jurors they were trapped with McEuen.

"Since he was standing at the door with his back to us ... we were up against the wall as far away as we could," she testified. "There was no way out. We were stuck there. We had to listen to him."

McEuen kept up his diatribe even after jailers moved him into the next room, but he could still see and hear them through the window, she said.

"I yelled 'stop, please stop,' as he yelled and flung blood," she told jurors.

Maryann Furrer told jurors McEuen's attitude with the deputies was markedly different. He was calm with the jailers as they tried to treat his wounds but would turn aggressive toward the lawyers, she said.

Furrer said the lawyers were still afraid to leave the room after McEuen moved into the second room, telling jurors the women did not believe deputies had adequately secured him and that they only left once deputies closed the door to the room where McEuen was being held.

Jurors were not told about McEuen's criminal history. Also undisclosed was the reason for the meeting, a trial strategy conference for rape charges McEuen was jailed on. The women withdrew from representing McEuen after the encounter, and subsequently all left the public defender's employ.

Short was appointed to take over representing McEuen, who was acquitted of those rape charges, involving two runaway girls, at trial last year.

In December at another trial, McEuen tried to cut his throat with his fingernails in front of the jury that convicted him of failing to register as a sex offender. He was able to inflict a bloody scratch from ear to ear.

As jurors watched, court staff tried to bandage the bleeding wound as McEuen yelled at Brown, the prosecutor, "You want my life, Melissa? Hey, Melissa, do you want my life?"

After McEuen was removed from the courtroom, a bloody swath visible across his throat, that jury imposed the maximum sentence, 30 years in prison.

Among McEuen's felony convictions are two counts of rape in California in 1990 and a 2008 sexual assault conviction involving an underage girl in Lonoke County.