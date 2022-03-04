LIVE! IN NWA

Trillium Salon Series presents experimental percussionist Jon Mueller on his Afterlife Cartoons tour at 7 p.m. March 14 inside Millar Lodge on Mount Sequoyah in Fayetteville. His solo percussion transforms into “the sonic illusion of a small orchestra.” Suggested donation to this all-ages show is $15. Tickets are at trilliumsalonseries.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Shaina Shepherd performs with BAANG March 12 for an Interform Fashion Week After Party in the 21C Ballroom in Bentonville. Doors open at 9 p.m., free but RSVP required: eventbrite.com/e/black-frets-nwasessions-26-tickets-269912685107.

• Gavin Sumrall plays March 7; Brett & Terri on March 8; Jeff Fox on March 9; and Maud Crawford plays March 12 at JJ’s Grill, 4500 W. Walnut St., Rogers Free. 372-4460; jjsgrill.com.

• Avery Waltz performs at 7 p.m. March 11; and Brick Fields plays at 7 p.m. March 12 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Doors open at 7 p.m. March 8 ($20-$200) for Dead Horses; and Fire in Little Africa with Steph Simon & Dialtone ($15-$120) happens at 7 p.m. March 10 at Roots HQ, 1 E. Mountain St., Fayetteville, fayettevilleroots.org/rootsh

• Tanner Usery celebrates with a birthday bash at 8 p.m. March 11 with openers Them Dirty Roses and Graycie York ($15-$50) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave.551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• Greg Morton, “America’s Got Talent” finalist, will get laughs starting at 6 p.m. March 11 and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. March 12 ($20) at The Grove, 808 S. Bloomington, Lowell. grovecomedy.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwadg.com .