McDaniel gives Har-Ber a boost





Pacious McDaniel did a little bit of everything for Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday, but that's nothing out of the ordinary for the Lady Wildcats' standout junior.

However, there were a few things she did against Bryant that left even her head coach in awe following her team's 63-56 victory in the second round of the Class 6A state tournament at Little Rock Southwest's Gryphon Arena.

McDaniel finished with 24 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists and 2 blocks for Har-Ber (22-4), which has not lost a game in 2022. The Lady Wildcats have reeled off 15 consecutive victories since losing to Farmington on Dec. 29, but the 6A-West champions were in a fight with the Lady Hornets from start to finish in their postseason opener.

Bryant (17-9) never led but stayed step for step with Har-Ber. It wasn't until McDaniel hit a pair of free throws with 1:39 left in the fourth quarter, which gave Har-Ber a 61-52 lead, that the Lady Wildcats were able to feel somewhat comfortable. She later closed it out with a steal and lay-up with only seconds remaining to put Har-Ber over the top.

"[McDaniel] wasn't ready to go home," Har-Ber Coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "The girl can do whatever she wants to when she puts her mind to it. That fifth gear that she has. ... she kind of lays back, and then all of sudden she goes off. She has some ability that you can't teach.

"Shoot, she even stepped out and hit some threes [Thursday]. I was like 'go on then girl.' "

Caylan Koons had 15 points and both Mary Blake Marfeld and Delaney Roller added eight points each for the Lady Wildcats, who will take on North Little Rock in Saturday's semifinals.

Parris Atkins ended with 30 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals for the Lady Hornets.

Har-Ber had a 25-18 lead with 4:23 remaining in the second quarter after a short jumper from Koons, but a sweeping hook shot from Bryant's Brilynn Finley stirred up a 9-2 run that ignited the Lady Hornets. A steal in the back court from Lauren Lain resulted in her three-point play that tied it at 27-27 with 2:47 to go in the period.

"Bryant is so long and athletic," Jenkins explained. "That caused us to turn the ball over and do some things that were uncharacteristic of us. But I'm really proud of my kids for battling. We had a long bus trip down here [Wednesday], had some car trouble.

"We had a little adversity, but we battled through."

The Lady Wildcats managed to finish off the quarter strong and led 34-30 at the half, but the Lady Hornets continued to threaten. A basket from Findley with 8 seconds left in the third pulled Bryant within 49-47. But Roller came up with a pivotal three-point play just as the buzzer sounded to extend the Lady Wildcats' lead.

It was 54-50 Har-Ber with less than three minutes to go in the fourth when Koons' putback led to five quick points that enabled the Lady Wildcats to keep the Lady Hornets at a distance.

Findley added 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals for the Lady Hornets, who were 3 of 10 (30%) in the final quarter. Lain had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 3 steals as well.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 68,

CABOT 37

Je'Miya Brown scored nine of her 17 points during a big third quarter for North Little Rock (25-4), which picked up its third victory of the season over its 6A-Central Conference rival.

Amauri Williams had 10 of her 12 points in the first half for the Lady Charging Wildcats, who built a 41-26 lead after the first 16 minutes of play. But April Edwards, who had 11 points, scored on back-to-back buckets in the third to start a 20-7 spurt by North Little Rock.

Garin Freeman and Destine Duckworth finished with nine points each for the Lady Charging Wildcats. Jaycie Cook had 13 points for Cabot (16-13).









