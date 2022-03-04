McDonald's in Arkansas to hire 564 workers

McDonald's restaurants in Arkansas are looking to hire more than 500 employees next week.

According to a news release, the fast-food chain plans to hire 564 workers as part of hiring activities across central and south Arkansas from March 6-12.

"At the end of the day, McDonald's is a people business," Little Rock McDonald's owner and operator Eliecer Palacios said in a written statement Thursday. "As local business owners, we work to invest in our people so they can grow, discover career opportunities or take the skills they learn here with us onto the next chapter in their career."

Employees are eligible for several benefits, including flexible scheduling, paid time off, meal discounts, and tuition assistance for college, high school or learning English as a second language.

Those interested in applying can find more information at McDonalds.com/careers. They can also text the word "apply" to 36453 to start the application process on their phones.