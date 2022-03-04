McDonald's in state to hire 564 workers

McDonald's restaurants in Arkansas are looking to hire more than 500 employees next week.

According to a news release, the fast-food chain plans to hire 564 workers as part of hiring activities across central and south Arkansas from March 6-12.

"At the end of the day, McDonald's is a people business," Little Rock McDonald's owner and operator Eliecer Palacios said in a written statement Thursday. "As local business owners, we work to invest in our people so they can grow, discover career opportunities or take the skills they learn here with us onto the next chapter in their career."

Employees are eligible for several benefits, including flexible scheduling, paid time off, meal discounts, and tuition assistance for college, high school or learning English as a second language.

Those interested in applying can find more information at McDonalds.com/careers. They can also text the word "apply" to 36453 to start the application process on their phones.

-- Nathan Owens

$1M fund created for tech developers

A Fayetteville-based tech startup has established a $1 million investment fund to help attract tech developers to Northwest Arkansas

Mycelium Networks has begun the Mycelium Fund, which will provide free data to local developers and entrepreneurs focused on Internet of Things technology on the Helium network, according to a Thursday release.

The stated goal of the fund is to spur innovation and attract new business development to Northwest Arkansas. Data costs can be prohibitive for new companies, according to Mycelium.

Mycelium has been building a regional test-bed for Internet of Things devices in Northwest Arkansas over the past 18 months and expects to complete it by the end of 2022, the company said.

According to Opensource.com, the Internet of Things refers to interconnected devices that contain sensors that provide data and in some cases being controlled across the Internet. Examples include smart thermostats, smart electric grid components and even vehicle fleets.

-- John Magsam

State index finishes day flat at 779.28

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 779.28, down 0.41.

"Equities retreated in afternoon trading to close lower for the day, weighed down by the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors ahead of payroll data for February, which will be reported [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

Shares of Walmart Inc. rose 2.3% and USA Truck shares were up 1.4%. Murphy Oil shares fell 1.4%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.