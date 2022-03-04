Mulberry police chief files to run for sheriff

VAN BUREN — The chief of the Mulberry Police Department has set his sights on becoming Crawford County’s new sheriff.

Shannon Gregory, a Republican, filed for the May 24 primary election, according to the County Clerk’s Office.

Gregory, 47, said he became Mulberry’s police chief in 2013. He was born in Fort Smith but has lived his entire life in Crawford County. Gregory graduated from Alma High School in 1993 and has lived in his current residence north of Alma for about 13 years.

Gregory said his tenure in law enforcement includes time as a dispatcher for the Alma Police Department and Arkansas State Police Troop H in Fort Smith before joining the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in 1996. He accepted a job in the oil field in 2006 but stayed in the Sheriff’s Office’s reserves. He returned to the department in 2010.

Gregory said he hopes to make the sheriff more accessible to the public if elected. One of his main objectives would be to improve employee retention at the office.

“There’s a retention problem with the Sheriff’s Office right now, and I believe we can work through that and get it back to where we’re not losing officers from the Sheriff’s Office so quickly,” he said.

Ron Brown retired as sheriff in 2021, after which Jim Damante was appointed to serve out the remainder of his term.

The position is a four-year term with a yearly salary of $63,878, according to the County Clerk’s Office. Daniel Perry, Wayne Sandusky and James Mirus have also filed for the position as Republicans. There are no Democratic candidates.