• Kim Kardashian became a single woman Wednesday, nearly eight years after her marriage to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West). Appearing via videoconference, Kardashian was put under oath in a Los Angeles courtroom. Judge Steve Cochran asked her a series of questions, including, "Is it your desire to become a single person?" Kardashian answered "yes" to all the queries. "It is granted," Cochran ruled. The judge's move, known as bifurcation, allows a person undergoing a complicated divorce to become legally single while issues of child custody and property are worked out. Ye did not participate in the hearing. He had objected to the move, but Cochran overruled it. The judge also finalized dropping West from Kardashian's name. Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce a year ago. Two months later, Ye, 44, filed his response, which agreed on all the major points, including child custody. There were no property fights because a prenuptial agreement was in place. Neither discussed the split publicly until recently, when Ye started lashing out on social media against Kardashian, her family and boyfriend Pete Davidson. Among his complaints were that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their four children.

• Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and "Will & Grace" star Eric McCormack will join Elton John to co-host the superstar's charity Oscar watch party. It's the 30th year the singer has hosted an event to raise money for his Elton John AIDS Foundation. The party, coinciding with the Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, has raised more than $86 million over the years, organizers say. Singer-songwriter Porter is the Emmy-winning star of "Pose," which ended its four-season run on FX last year. He and Gaga have both attended the Oscars in recent years. McCormack won an Emmy playing Will on NBC's "Will & Grace" during its original run in the early 2000s and starred in its recent revival. "Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack are not only amazingly talented, but have greatly contributed to LGBTQ+ visibility and inclusion in entertainment -- both on screen and in music," said co-host David Furnish, who is the foundation's chairman and John's husband. "I'm honored to have this group to join me on stage in West Hollywood Park to advocate for all marginalized groups affected by HIV." Singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile will perform at the party.

Sir Elton John performs at Madison Square Garden during his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

