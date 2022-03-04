Neal helps Shiloh Christian eke one out

MAGNOLIA --– The 4A-1 conference continued its postseason perfection in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament.

Shiloh Christian's Bodie Neal made the second free throw of a two-shot opportunity to lift the Saints to a 41-40 win against Fountain Lake on Thursday at Panther Arena.

Shiloh Christian (12-20) will play Mills in the second round on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The Saints finished eighth in the regular season in the 4A-1 conference, but it was a conference that swept the 4A-4 in the first round of the Class 4A North Region in both boys and girls.

"These guys are battled tested," Shiloh Christian Coach Chuck Davis said. "We played Berryville four times and Farmington twice, and they're both top 5 teams. We know good teams, so we're not going to scared of anybody."

Each team had leads in each of the first three quarters before Shiloh Christian took a 37-29 lead with 1:38 left on two free throws by Tanner Neil. Fountain Lake rallied to tie the game at 40-40 with 10.7 seconds left on a three-pointer by Colby Lambert.

Neal then drove the lane and drew the foul with .8 seconds left. He missed the first free throw but calmly sank the second.

"I knew I hadn't missed two free throws in a row all season," Neal said. "So, I was like this one's got to go in. I stepped up there with confidence."

Fountain Lake scored the last eight points of the first quarter and led, 11-7. Shiloh Christian answered with the final seven points of the second quarter to take a 16-15 lead at the half and scored the final nine points of the third quarter to take a 27-22 lead.

"We had some guys come in late from football and it took us a while to gel," Davis said. "We also some covid issues so we had five full team practices before January 9. It's been later than normal for us, but we're finally starting to click and guys are starting to understand their role. We're executing well and getting hot at the right time."

Kahil Mobley led Shiloh Christian with 12 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. John Caleb Philip had 11 points.

Fountain Lake (28-5), which lost just twice during the regular season before suffering two straight losses in the Class 4A South Region last week, was led by Michael Moore's 21 points. Evan East added 10 points.

"It was a tough loss," Fountain Lake Coach Jake Dettmering said. "It's a good group of kids who had a great year. I hate that it's over."

BLYTHEVILLE 50, WATSON CHAPEL 39

Blytheville scored 21 points in the final quarter to pull away for the first-round win.

Blytheville (21-7) advances to the second round to play Farmington on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Blytheville had its 29-22 lead after three quarters whittled down to 33-31 after Watson Chapel's Keshun Brown hit a jumper from the baseline and Jalyn Jones converted a steal into a layup with 6:08 left.

Blytheville answered with 6-9 Rashaud Marshall hitting two free throws and scoring a pair of buckets inside, and Tyree Jackson adding two free throws and a pair of baskets for a 12-4 run.

Blytheville led 7-6 after a quarter and 18-12 at the half.

Marshall had a game-high 21 points. Jackson added 11.

Watson Chapel (20-10) was led by Antwon Emsweller with 10 points.