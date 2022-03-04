Network crash hits newspaper access

PressReader, the technology partner of the Arkansas-Democrat Gazette and the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, experienced a network crash that prevented readers from having access to Thursday's editions using the iPad and mobile phone apps.

The network failure affected sites and apps, as well as delivery of content, PressReader officials said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The crash of PressReader's service has affected newspapers, libraries and museums that use the platform in areas including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.

Some of the newspapers reporting a loss of service included Arkansas' Saline Courier, California's Lodi News Sentinel and several Canadian outlets, including the Ottawa Citizen, the Calgary Sun, Financial Post and the Regina Leader Post.

Lynn Hamilton, president of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, sent out an email to subscribers Thursday night about the outage and explained that it was uncertain when it will be resolved.

"Although it's no fault of our own, we sincerely regret the disruption with the app and will communicate updates as they become available. Our subscribers are valuable to us and we want to bring you the best experience possible," Hamilton said. "We are actively communicating with our partners to restore your news onto your devices. During this time, we have made our online digital replica available to all readers, dropping our paywall to ensure easy access."

Jay Horton, the president of digital at WEHCO Media, the company that owns the Democrat-Gazette, wrote in an email Thursday morning that "all of our newspapers, as have all of PressReader's partner publishers in the thousands, are down still as of 9:30 [A.M.] central Thursday."

WEHCO has newspapers in Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee.

The email stated the second-best option for getting a digital copy of the newspaper is to go to the website, ArkansasOnline.com, which may require a username and password for readers who have not used the site in the past.

In the upper lefthand corner, click "Today's Paper" and you will see a digital copy of the newspaper. Some of the features you are familiar with from the app will still work, like taking two fingers, placing them on a story, and spreading them apart to enlarge the text of the story, the email stated. A digital edition is also available at https://digital.olivesoftware.com/olive/odn/ardemocrat/.

Another option to access the content of the newspaper is to read articles online on the website, according to the email.

"We are getting continual status updates and know that PressReader has all hands on deck, working to get our servers back online." Horton said. "We apologize to all of our subscribers for the disruption."

PressReader wrote on Twitter about the outage at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

An update to their Facebook page Thursday afternoon said PressReader is experiencing a network outage affecting their sites and apps, as well as delivery of content.

Company officials said they were making every effort to resolve the issue as quickly as possible, though there was no estimated time for when that might be.