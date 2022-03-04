North Little Rock School District lifts mask mandate

Masks will no longer be required in the North Little Rock School District after the School Board voted to repeal the mandate Thursday night.

Citing a low level of covid-19 cases in the school district, Superintendent Gregory Pilewski recommended making masks optional for students and staff.

"Our data has trended dramatically -- we're down into single digits [cases]," Pilewski said. "I don't see any reason why we can't now go to optional masks."

After the vote, some members of the board immediately took their masks off. After the meeting adjourned, school board member Angela Person-West reminded those in attendance that they still had the option to wear masks.

"If you feel like you need your mask in your class, by all means, wear your mask in your classroom or in your office," Person-West said.

















The move by the North Little Rock board Thursday night leaves just Little Rock as the only public school district in Pulaski County with a mask mandate.

Pilewski said he originally planned to ask the North Little Rock board to repeal the mask mandate at its scheduled meeting on March 17, but given how low cases were in the district he moved up his plan to repeal it, he said.

The superintendent said the board still has the option to reimpose the mask mandate should covid-19 cases rise.

"Again, if the pandemic comes back and we have a spike, then we can reconvene and therefore reinstitute a mask mandate," Pilewski said.

Like many school districts in Arkansas, the North Little Rock district reinstated its mask mandate in August as cases of the Delta variant of covid-19 rose leaving many hospitals with few intensive care unit beds.

Additionally, federal regulators had yet to approve vaccines for children 12 and under, meaning North Little Rock School administrators saw masking as a key way to stop the speed of the coronavirus in elementary schools.

The mask mandate had several exemptions, including for students who are eating or drinking, have a documented medical condition or have special behavioral needs.

Mask mandates have become a contentious issue in Arkansas and around the country with debates over their efficacy at stopping the spread of covid-19 being debated at school board meetings and on social media.

During its 2021 legislative session, the Arkansas General Assembly passed a law banning government agencies from implementing a mask mandate. A Pulaski County Circuit Court judge struck down the law, giving the option for municipalities and school districts to introduce mask mandates.