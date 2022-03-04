Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

• Harold Morgan, 47, of 4340 Twin Oaks Drive in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Morgan was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Justin Jackson, 40, of Little Rock, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Jackson was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Springdale

• Mark Osterle, 49, of 1106 Excalibur Drive in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with registered offender on school campus. Osterle was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Tontitown

• Jessica Gray, 39, of 20322 Long Farm Road in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Gray was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.