Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority approves settlement with company in cost of pipes dispute

BENTONVILLE -- The Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority approved a settlement with Belt Construction concerning the increase in pipe cost.

The authority held a special meeting Thursday to discuss the settlement. The members voted to approve the settlement, which requires the authority to pay $959,313 to Belt, according to the settlement agreement.

Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman sent a letter expressing her support of the settlement.

The authority and Belt agreed in May 2021 for $24,483,751 to provide materials and labor to complete work on Little Osage gravity sewer improvements, according to documents.

Belt presented in October a proposed change order and informed the authority the 30-inch and 36-inch pipe necessary for the project were going to cost $1,968,627 more than the original price by Ferguson Waterworks, according to documents.

The authority's board did not approve the proposed change order and wanted to keep the original contract price, according to the settlement agreement.

Belt and the authority agreed to try to resolve the issue through mediation, which was held last month.

The parties agreed the authority would pay $959,313 in addition to the $4,592,587 for the 30-inch and 36-inch pipe needed for the project, an increase of about 20%, according to the agreement.

The line, known as Little Osage Gravity Sewer, runs from Shell Road in southwest Bentonville south to the authority's plant on Snavley Road, 2 miles south of Northwest Arkansas National Airport. The line includes 30-inch and 36-inch diameter fiberglass pipe.