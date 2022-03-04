Number of Arkansas' hospitalized covid-19 patients rises slightly as death rate falls

Weeks of declines in the numbers of covid-19 patients in hospitals, in intensive care and on ventilators in Arkansas stalled on Friday. The number of hospitalized covid patients rose by two, just the third increase since the number reached an all-time high in late January.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 20. It was the smallest daily increase in deaths in more than a week.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 419, to 3,681. It was the first time since June that the number had been below 4,000.

While the number of hospitalized covid patients was at 412 on Friday, up from Thursday's 410, the total was still down by more than three-fourths from its January peak.

After falling the previous two days, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators held steady Friday at 68. The number of those patients in intensive care rose by five, to 131, after declining the previous three days.

The 20 deaths reported on Friday, which raised the state's toll since March 2020 to 10,681, was a departure from a recent uptick that included a rise of 55 deaths on Tuesday and 50 on Thursday.

The average daily increase in the death toll over a rolling seven-day period fell from 40 as of Thursday to 37, which was still above its peak last summer during a surge of infections from the delta variant.

The state's count of cases rose Friday by 485. That was larger by four than the increase a day earlier and by 162 than the one the previous Friday, when the new cases were likely affected by a reduction in testing due to a winter storm that hit the state.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 583, which was still down from an average of almost 740 a day a week earlier.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Arkansas has recorded 822,202 covid cases. Of those, 807,604 are considered recovered. The number of Arkansans considered fully immunized with vaccines stood Friday at 1,569,055, or just over 55% of the population old enough to be vaccinated.

