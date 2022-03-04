BASEBALL MLB, union meet again

Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem and chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer met for 1 1/2 hours Thursday and discussed the major issues in the stalled talks to reach a deal that would end Major League Baseball’s lockout. Union general counsel Ian Penny and MLB Executive Vice President Morgan Sword also participated in the session. The players’ association executive board held a conference call later Thursday. There was no known decision on the timing of the next negotiating session. Baseball’s ninth work stoppage was in its 92nd day Thursday and is the sport’s first labor conflict to cause games to be canceled since the 1994-95 strike wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years. Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth consecutive day of meetings in Jupiter, Fla., and baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that opening day on March 31 and the first two series for each team this season had been canceled. He said there would be insufficient training time for the March 31 openers. The sides had made progress during 161/2 hours of bargaining that ended at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday but were still far apart on areas that include the key economic components of the luxury tax, pre-arbitration bonus pool and minimum salaries. The sides expressed anger at each other’s proposals when talks resumed later that day.

GOLF McIlroy starts with a 65

Rory McIlroy opened with a 7-under 65 on Thursday and had reason to expect a score like this at Bay Hill, not so much b e c a u s e of t h e course but rather the day of the week. Good starts have not been a problem for McIlroy at the Arnold Palmer Invitational the last two years. Now it’s about keeping them going to the finish line. With three birdies and a 40-foot eagle on the par 5s, McIlroy had his lowest start at Bay Hill and a two-shot lead over Billy Horschel, Beau Hossler and J.J. Spaun. Adam Scott, Graeme McDowell and Ian Poulter, who dressed in Ukrainian colors, were in the group three shots behind at

68. McIlroy opened with a 66 each of the last two years, both times failing to break par on the weekend. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore is tied for 41st after firing a 1-under 71.

Two tied in Puerto Rico

Chase Seiffert started fast and closed with a birdie for a 7-under 65 and a share of the Puerto Rico Open lead with Michael Kim on Thursday. Trying to win for the first time on the PGA Tour, Seiffert birdied Nos. 2-5 at breezy Grand Reserve, bogeyed the sixth and added birdies on Nos. 9, 13, 16 and 18. Kim had a bogey-free round. Since winning the John Deere Classic in 2018, he has made only 15 cuts in 75 starts on the PGA Tour, including one stretch of 25 consecutive events without making it to the weekend. He was No. 75 in the world when he won and now is at No. 1,030. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) shot a 1-under 71. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) turned in a even-par 72.

Gavins ahead in Kenya

English golfer Daniel Gavins went on a run of six birdies in seven holes around the turn in shooting 7-under 64 Thursday to lead the Kenya Open by one stroke after the first round. The 190th-ranked Gavins made nine birdies in total at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi. Johannes Veerman of the United States and Shubhankar Sharma of India were tied for second after 66s. Former University of Central Arkansas golfer Pep Angles of Spain finished with a 1-over 72.

Tavatanakit leads by one

Patty Tavatanakit shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, which includes nine of the top 10 female golfers. Danielle Kang was tied for the lead before bogeying her final hole. She was tied for second with Inbee Park and A Lim Kim. Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Brooke Henderson were among those tied for third, two strokes behind, after 69s. Former University of Arkansas golfer Gaby Lopez posted a 2-under 70. Stacy Lewis (Razorbacks) stands at 1-over 73.

TENNIS Open eases covid rules

France is easing its vaccination rules later this month, which could pave the way for Novak Djokovic to compete at this year’s French Open. French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday that people will no longer have to show proof of vaccination against covid-19 to access venues such as sports stadiums and restaurants from March 14. That means Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, could be allowed to compete at Roland Garros in May unless the restrictions are tightened again. “The situation is improving thanks to our collective efforts,” Castex said. “The conditions are met for a new phase of easing of measures. From Monday March 14, we will suspend the application of the vaccination pass wherever it applies.” Djokovic was deported from Australia in January after a legal battle over whether he should be allowed to enter the country, forcing him to miss the Australian Open. He told the BBC last month that he was willing to miss upcoming Grand Slam tournaments as well if they required him to get vaccinated.

BASKETBALL Virginia fires women’s coach

Virginia dismissed women’s Coach Tina Thompson after four seasons on Thursday, Athletic Director Carla Williams made the announcement. It came one day after the 14th-seeded Cavaliers were eliminated 61-53 by Wake Forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament. Thompson has one year remaining on her contract. The Cavaliers were 5-22 this season and 30-63 in four years under Thompson, a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and four-time WNBA champion. They were 15-38 against conference competition. Thompson’s tenure included an 0-5 mark last season, before the Cavaliers opted out of the season, and a a 2-16 conference ledger during the regular season this year that includes a pair of forfeits.

FOOTBALL Former Chargers OL dies

Shane Olivea, who started every game in the Chargers’ winningest regular season and blocked for Hall of Fame running back La-Dainian Tomlinson in the same record-setting year, has died at the age of 40, the football club announced Thursday. The cause of death was not reported. Olivea was the primary right tackle for three San Diego teams that reached the AFC playoffs between 2004 and 2008. He spent all of his four-year NFL career with the Chargers, who selected him in the seventh round of the 2004 draft. A 6-4, 312-pounder, Olivea helped to power a line that assisted Tomlinson to an NFL-record 29 touchdowns in the 2006 season.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy reacts on the 16th hole during the first round of the Abu Dhabi Championship golf tournament at the Yas Links Golf Course in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)







Virginia women's basketball coach Tina Thompson answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference women's NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)





