Officer’s family voices thanks

The family of Sgt. Joshua Caudell released a statement Thursday thanking people for their support in the loss of their loved one.

Caudell, 29, a Department of Corrections K-9 Unit officer, was fatally wounded Monday morning while assisting the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at Maumelle, according to the DOC website.

Caudell served in the Tucker K-9 Unit and had been with the department since December 2012. He had also worked at the Cummins Unit, Maximum Security Unit, Varner/Varner Super Max Unit and the Pine Bluff Unit.

Demark Lee Jordan, who was accused of killing Caudell, was arrested Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Caudell's family issued the following statement:

"The family of Sergeant Joshua Caudell would like to thank the countless people who have reached out to us to offer support during this painful and difficult week. Losing our beloved Josh under these terrible circumstances has been devastating, but the overwhelming love and support we have received from his friends, the Department of Corrections family and the Arkansas law enforcement community has been a great comfort.

"We would like to thank the Arkansas Association of Correctional Employees Trust (AACET) for funding the funeral and other expenses. We would also like to thank all of the ADC facilities and their wonderful employees for the meals, support and, most importantly, their prayers.

"Josh has been a loving partner and sweet companion to his wife Lorna-Beth since they met before high school. Together, they built a joyful and active family with their children EmmaRae, Audrey and Jeremiah. His family was the light and focus of his life. We will always be grateful that although his life was cut short, he left his family with remarkable memories filled with laughter and love.

"His presence will forever be felt wherever his wife and children go. He will be with us on softball fields, in the backyard grilling, watching the Razorbacks and wherever the horses take his fellow ADC field riders. We appreciate the sensitive news coverage during this past week, and we are grateful to those who have tried to show the world what a wonderful man Josh was. At this time, however, the Caudell family asks that we be given the time, space and privacy to celebrate his life and mourn."

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Family Church at White Hall. Interment will follow in Cypress Memorial Gardens by Robinson and Fuller White Hall Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Family Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Joshua Caudell Children's Fund, c/o AACET, P.O. Box 1579, Cabot, Ark., 72023. Online register and video messages: www.RFWhiteHall.com, according to the obituary in Thursday's edition.