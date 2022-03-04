Omier helps send ASU to next round

Louisiana-Monroe;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Jones;38;10-22;3-3;1-6;1;4;24

Ozier;40;4-9;0-2;1-6;4;1;10

Gonzales;30;3-6;0-0;0-3;3;3;7

Howell;22;4-5;0-0;1-1;5;0;8

Harrison;28;5-8;2-2;0-2;4;1;16

Metskhvarishvili;28;4-7;1-1;0-4;3;3;10

Powell;12;1-2;0-1;0-0;1;0;2

Phillips;2;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Williams;0;0-0;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Team;;;;1-2;;;

Totals;200;31-59;6-9;4-25;21;12;77

PCT — FG 52.5, FT 66.7. 3-PT — 9-18, 50.0 (Harrison 4-6, Ozier 2-3, Gonzales 1-3, Jones 1-3, Metskhvarishvili 1-3). BL — 2 (Metskhvarishvili 2). TO — 13 (Metskhvarishvili 4). ST — 6 (Gonzales 2, Jones 2, Metskhvarishvili 2).

ASU;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Fields;32;0-2;0-0;0-2;2;2;0

Sills;33;4-7;0-0;2-8;3;1;10

Omier;32;13-21;9-12;4-13;4;1;35

Wesley;11;1-2;2-5;1-2;3;1;4

Eaton;37;3-12;6-6;1-3;2;5;13

Davis;20;2-9;1-2;2-4;3;0;5

Felts;10;0-1;0-0;0-2;0;1;0

Farrington;19;3-5;2-2;0-2;1;1;11

Jackson;6;1-1;1-2;1-2;0;0;3

Team;;;;4-4;;;

Totals;200;27-60;21-29;15-42;18;12;81

PCT — FG 45.0, FT 72.4. 3-PT — 6-15, 40.0 (Farrington 3-4, Sills 2-4, Eaton 1-3, Felts 0-1, Fields 0-1, Davis 0-2). BL — 1 (Omier). TO — 14 (Eaton 4, Omier 4). ST — 10 (Eaton 2, Farrington 2, Omier 2).

Halftime: Louisiana-Monroe 42, ASU 39

Officials: Jacobson, Nance, Shortt

With four fouls, Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year Norchad Omier sat on the bench for two-plus minutes and through a pair of timeouts late in the second half.

But it's hard to imagine Omier wasn't stewing; He was just waiting to step back onto the Pensacola Bay Center court with Arkansas State trailing and its season on the line.

The Nicaraguan needed no invitation to flip on the afterburners when he returned with 3:47 to play.

Omier poured in a career-high 35 points to go along with 13 rebounds as No. 6 seed ASU surged past 11th-seeded Louisiana-Monroe for an 81-77 win Thursday in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament. Marquis Eaton, who shot 3 of 12, knocking down a go-ahead bucket with 70 seconds remaining and hitting four free throws later to salt things away for the Red Wolves.

"We were down most of the game," ASU Coach Mike Balado said. "We were able to withstand runs ... and then the difference in the game, in my opinion, was our defense down the stretch."

That defense led to easy offense, and ASU (18-10) needed every point it could get, trailing 72-66.

The Red Wolves first went to Omier inside, cutting the deficit to four. Then, off a Malcolm Farrington steal, ASU perfectly executed its fast-break offense, finding a trailing Omier right down the middle of the lane for a two-handed jam.

Farrington made another steal, converting two free throws after he was fouled in transition. After the Warhawks were unable to hit a contested jumper, Omier converted in deep yet again.

With an 8-0 run in 1:30, the Red Wolves had their first lead since the early stages of the second half.

"This year has been a lot less [of me] talking and a lot more of these guys talking to themselves," Balado said during a late timeout. "With the leadership that our seniors have, plus the maturity that we have on our team...they know what they've got to do to win."

After Russell Harrison's jumper pulled ULM (13-18) into a 74-74, Balado called a play for Eaton.

The Helena-West Helena native came off a screen from Omier, rising for a pull-up jumper just off the right elbow. And despite being 2 of 10 to that point, Eaton had no doubt it was going down.

"I just stayed the course the whole game," Eaton said. "So even if I'm off, I'm just going to take the shot with confidence every team."

Eaton was standing in the tunnel with Balado prior to tip-off, as the Red Wolves watched No. 12 seed UALR down fifth-seeded South Alabama.

ASU's fifth-year head coach told his senior, "It could happen."

There would be no higher-seeded magic, though. Instead, the Red Wolves' victory sent them to the tournament quarterfinals for a second straight season.

"When it's one-and-done, guys play better than they have all year," Balado said. "You have to be at your best.