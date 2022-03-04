



On-air disrespect

Editor, The Commercial:

The egregious disrespect shown toward black people in Pine Bluff during Black History Month and throughout the year by Delta Radio Network is appalling. Evidently, the owners must not be aware, including former Gov. Mike Huckabee, whom I know personally and have worked beside, and support.

I don't believe the owners, Mike Huckabee and Paul Coats, are aware that these vicious and negative attacks are happening at the Delta Radio Network in Pine Bluff. We call for an end to the constant all-out disrespect of African Americans on these radio airwaves during Black History Month and anytime in the future.

The station's manager defends these attacks as freedom of speech, public persons, and satire or they air a few announcements about blacks, which doesn't justify the behavior. Delta Radio Network permits the weaponizing of their airwaves to browbeat and control blacks who address the racial insensitive remarks on the Delta Radio Network.

African American elected officials and some clergy members looked the other way rather than addressing this cancer. Many African Americans, whites, sponsors, black businesses, and professionals have become complicit, remaining quiet at the insensitive, disrespectful, and vulgar attacks against black people aired on the Delta Radio Network.

Black History Month is a time to highlight black achievements and promote the best in our people, nonetheless the Delta Radio Network permits the continued negative assault on the African American community in Pine Bluff.

African American elected officials and the Pine Bluff Branch NAACP would call these attacks abuse and racist if a white announcer spewed the same negativite comments about the African American community. However, accepting the crushing denigrating remarks and attacks on the character of black women and men, making blacks caricatures, disparaging black institutions, and portraying blacks as unintelligent and stupid is unconscionable, while organizations hold African Americans in abeyance by remaining silent.

Years ago television stations had the right to air "Amos 'n' Andy" but because of racial sensitivity, they pulled it. "Gone with the Wind" was pulled from viewing because of racial sensitivity. Uncle Ben, Aunt Jemima, Redskins, etc., business and football owners decided not to use these symbols because the businesses were sensitive toward Native and African Americans.

Former Governor Mike Huckabee and Paul Coats should apply the same sensitivity and respect toward African Americans in Pine Bluff at the Delta Radio Network, and make changes that includes the total community.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, Pastor

The Historic Baptist Church

Pine Bluff



