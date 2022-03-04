One suspect in custody following suspected arson in Calhoun County

A nearly 300-acre fire near Arkansas 246 in Calhoun County was the result of arson, according to the Calhoun County sheriff's office.

No injuries were reported and the Calhoun County sheriff's office confirmed a suspect was in custody, but the agency declined to provide additional details.

"We have a line on it and I know that our crews were supposed to be back out there this morning, taking a look at it and getting a final acreage on it," Robert Murphy, emergency services director for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, said Thursday.

"We had a line on it last night when we left, and I think they left around midnight or so. We think it was around 300 acres, that was the last estimate I heard."