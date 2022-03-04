100 years ago

March 4, 1922

PINE BLUFF -- Pine Bluff's wireless telephone broadcasting station put on the first of its regular semi-weekly programs tonight, sending out through the ether to the world a musical program by Kenck's orchestra, bulletins and announcements about Arkansas, and a brief sermon by Dr. H. B. Trimble, pastor of the Lakeside Methodist church... The Radio Corporation of America has designated the Arkansas Light and Power Company distributors for the Westinghouse radio equipment in Arkansas, through the Reichman-Crosby Company of Memphis.

50 years ago

March 4, 1972

JONESBORO -- Crowley's Ridge Development Council of Jonesboro, has been approved for a federal 'mini-grant' in connection with the drug education program, Representative Bill Alexander of Osceola said Thursday... Alexander said the grants will average $2,200 and are awarded to communities under a new "Help Communities Help Themselves" program.

25 years ago

March 4, 1997

BISMARCK -- Robbers used a dump truck, a wrecker and a pickup to ram a hole through the side of a branch bank, drag a large safe from the building and haul it as far as Benton early Monday before being caught, authorities said. About 4:27 a.m., men using the three vehicles knocked a gaping hole in the south end of the Horizon Bank of Malvern branch, said an FBI spokesman who asked not to be named...The robbers then hooked the safe to the wrecker and dragged it out of the building, authorities believe... State police spokesman Wayne Jordan said people heard the noise at the bank and called the Hot Spring County sheriff's office, whose officers alerted the state police.

10 years ago

March 4, 2012

WASHINGTON -- A new exhibit of photographs from the collection of Arkansas native Julia "Judy" Norrell highlights themes as old as the Civil War it portrays: the brutality of war, the role of race and how such images shape the history and understanding of events. "Shadows of History: Photographs of the Civil War From the Collection of Julia J. Norrell" will be at the Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington through May 6. The timing coincides with the 150th anniversary of the 1861-1865 conflict... "I think this show is about reconciliation," explained Norrell, a native of Monticello and longtime Washington lawyer and lobbyist. Growing up, she split her time between the two locations as her father, William F. Norrell, represented Arkansas in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1939-1961. After his death, her mother, Catherine, filled the same congressional seat until 1963... Among those who've seen the exhibit of Norrell's photos are President Barack and first lady Michelle Obama... Norrell's other pieces of art have been displayed at the Corcoran and other museums, including the Arkansas Arts Center.