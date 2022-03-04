PB hopes ‘sweep’ draws developers

Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency officials will soon launch a campaign to control blight in an area where they hope they can attract new developers.

Interim agency director Chandra Griffin conducted an initial meeting with officials from city code enforcement, Inspection and Zoning, and Go Forward Pine Bluff to introduce the "Green Sweep" campaign. She said the agency is focused on the area between West 17th and West 34th avenues and Hazel to Olive Streets, just south of downtown, where property that is either not up to code or adds to the blight has been a problem.

"We want to stop the blight, and 34th has been identified as a bordering line, tipping the scale where it is," Griffin said. "We want to stop the bleeding there."

Griffin added the project would coincide with Go Forward's initiative to support ALICE -- or Asset Limited, Income Constrained, yet Employed -- families, and the Neighborhood Enhancement Act, which would allow up to 20% of the new construction and rehabilitation cost to attract developers to the target area. According to a previous Commercial article, participating homeowners would have to agree to live in the target area for five years.

"We definitely want to be able to attract to developers and contractors and say, 'We're doing things in this area,' and for them to take advantage of opportunities for many vacant lots as possible, or remodeling some homes," Griffin said.

Griffin solicited the help of Pine Bluff police for enforcement, but city officials want to educate citizens about the code before enforcing it.

"It'll be additional work for us, and we're going to use overtime to assist them like we have on other projects," interim Police Chief Lloyd Franklin said. "We have a couple of police officers identified to do that work, and they could offer them the support they need on the enforcement of it. We would just make sure that they are safe, make sure they are going into an area where we know that there's a problem. We can advise them about it before they go."

Karla Williams, Pine Bluff's director of code enforcement, said enforcing has been a big challenge in recent years, citing lack of information as a challenge.

"A lot of our residents don't know what the code is, what they can and cannot do, and that would be from parking the inoperable vehicles in and out of their yard," Williams said. "It can be any number of things. It's just a lack of information."

Griffin said now is the time for the city to make an impact on controlling the blight, adding Jonesboro has operated a similar program.

"Teamwork makes the dream work," Inspection and Zoning Director Mitzi Ruth said. "If everybody does their part, I truly believe that will make the difference."