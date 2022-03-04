Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Person questioned in NLR shooting

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:24 a.m.

North Little Rock Police were questioning a person Thursday evening they think may have been involved in a shooting the day before that wounded a man, a department spokeswoman said.

The victim was in stable condition at an area hospital as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Carmen Helton wrote in an email.

Officers had responded to a report of a shooting at a truck wash at 3210 Valentine Road just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Helton wrote.

Police located the victim and another person believed to be involved, although Helton did not refer to them as a suspect. Detectives were interviewing the other person as part of the shooting investigation.

No further information was provided about the victim, the other person, or the circumstances of the shooting.

Print Headline: Person questioned in NLR shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT