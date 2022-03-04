Person questioned in NLR shooting

North Little Rock Police were questioning a person Thursday evening they think may have been involved in a shooting the day before that wounded a man, a department spokeswoman said.

The victim was in stable condition at an area hospital as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Sgt. Carmen Helton wrote in an email.

Officers had responded to a report of a shooting at a truck wash at 3210 Valentine Road just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, Helton wrote.

Police located the victim and another person believed to be involved, although Helton did not refer to them as a suspect. Detectives were interviewing the other person as part of the shooting investigation.

No further information was provided about the victim, the other person, or the circumstances of the shooting.