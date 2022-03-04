Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning March 4

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate its 64th anniversary at 11 a.m. Sunday, March 6. The guest speaker will be Elijah Carpenter, pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Watonga, Okla. The theme is "Moving On." The community is invited to attend. New Community still practices social distancing and has masks available. Hand sanitizer stations are located at the front doors. Also, New Community holds services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sundays. The pastor/apostle is Patrick Lockett.

GRAND AVENUE METHODIST CHURCH at Stuttgart will hold the World Day of Prayer at noon Friday, March 4. St. Alban's Episcopal Church is hosting the program prepared by the women of England, Wales and Northern Ireland and the luncheon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesman said. Everyone is invited to World Day of Prayer. The event is being held at Grand Avenue church due to renovations in progress at St. Alban's.

ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, 412 W. Sixth Ave., will be the site for the free Best Care Child Care Provider Training at 8 a.m. March 12 at the parish hall. Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m., according to a news release. This training will be provided by Mary Ann Kizer and Susan Thomason, Jefferson County and Grant County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agents, and by the state Best Care coordinator, Rebecca Simon. Participants are asked to bring their lunch. Healthy snacks will be provided. A total of 10 credit hours can be earned for attending the entire day. The pre-registration deadline is March 9. Call Mary Ann Kizer at (870) 534-1033 or e-mail mkizer@uada.edu to pre-register.

