Plaintiffs’ attorney in 30 Crossing lawsuit says Arkansas transportation agency owes him up to $1M

The attorney for a group of downtown Little Rock residents and neighborhood associations that prevailed in a lawsuit barring the Arkansas Department of Transportation from spending state sales tax money on the $1 billion 30 Crossing project has refined his estimate of what the agency owes him for legal fees.

In a filing earlier this month, Richard Mays of Little Rock estimated he was owed at least $350,000 for his work on the case. But after putting pencil to paper, he now figures it is between $500,000 and $1 million, according to legal papers he submitted in Pulaski County circuit court Thursday.

"Under the circumstance, it should be on the higher end of that range," Mays wrote.

The amount Mays seeks remains far smaller than the $18 million in attorney fees that Pulaski County Judge Chip Welch ordered the department to pay in another case. Attorneys for the agency have appealed that ruling.

Mays' request came as a result of a Feb. 8 ruling by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce enjoining the Transportation Department from spending any money on the 30 Crossing project generated by a state sales tax set to take effect next year.

The ruling blocked the department from spending $350 million in Amendment 101 proceeds that it committed to help pay for the overhaul of the 6.7-mile Interstate 30 corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock, which includes replacing the I-30 bridge over the Arkansas River.

Under the ruling, no money generated under the amendment can be spent on the project.

Both Amendment 91 and Amendment 101 devote proceeds from a half-percent statewide sales tax to road and bridge construction and for maintenance projects. Amendment 91, approved by voters in 2012, expires next year, to be replaced with Amendment 101, which voters approved in 2020.

The department was blocked from using Amendment 91 money on 30 Crossing in a case brought by a group of taxpayers in 2018 who said the plain language of the amendment didn't permit the transportation agency to use the money for projects on roads wider than four lanes.

Welch ruled against them, but the Arkansas Supreme Court sided with them on appeal. The department then turned to the Amendment 101 money to help pay for the project, initially committing $350 million.

But Pierce ruled on Feb. 8 that the high court's "interpretation of a constitutional provision becomes a part of the provision, so the use of money from Amendment 101 is subject to the same restrictions that apply to Amendment 91."

Neither amendment contains language specifying work on roads exceeding four lanes, he said.

"If the General Assembly had intended the tax imposed by Amendment 91 and now to be continued by Amendment 101 to be used for major improvements to six-lane highways, they could have expressly so stated," Pierce wrote.

Mays said he believes that under state law and previous court rulings, he should be paid for the work he has done.

"As a result of Plaintiffs' bringing this action, the State has been prevented from expending $350 million illegally on completing the grossly under-estimated and overrated $1.3 billion expansion of a six-lane highway to 8- or 10- lanes, depending on the location of the highway where one measures," he wrote.

Mays wrote that he estimated he worked 250 hours on a case. He said his fees have varied but that he has been paid as much as $350 an hour for his services and "considerably more" in some cases involving complex litigation. He charged his clients $150 an hour to cover office overhead with the expectation that if his clients prevailed, he would be awarded a fee from the court.

Mays also said he felt the fee should be "significant" if only because it would serve as a "reminder that ArDOT is not above the law."

Work on the 30 Crossing project, the most expensive project the Transportation Department has undertaken, began in September 2020. The corridor stretches from Interstate 530 in Little Rock to Interstate 40 in North Little Rock. In addition to replacing the Arkansas River bridge, improvements to I-40 between Arkansas 107 and U.S. 67/167 in North Little Rock are part of the project.

The money being used to pay for the work includes a mix of federal tax dollars set aside for bridges and other federal money in addition to the money the state set aside for it under its $1.8 billion Connecting Arkansas Program, which focused on regionally significant projects around the state. Amendment 91 proceeds have helped finance that program, which covers 36 projects in 19 corridors.

Amendment 91 raises about $230 million annually, 70% of which goes to the Transportation Department. The remainder is split between cities and counties.

A department spokesman already has said agency attorneys will oppose Mays' request.