Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrested suspect in attempted bank robbery after standoff in Fort Smith

by Monica Brich | Today at 1:01 a.m.
Charles Abraham Smith

FORT SMITH -- A man suspected of attempting to rob a bank earlier this week was arrested Wednesday after a nearly six-hour police standoff.

Police first reported Tuesday a man tried to rob the First National Bank at 2000 Midland Blvd. that afternoon before fleeing on a bicycle.

Aric Mitchell, Police Department public information officer, said detectives determined Charles Abraham Smith, 42, to be the suspect based on surveillance videos and their investigation.

Officers found Smith in a vacant home in the 3600 block of Armor Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"It did develop into a SWAT team situation because the individual, Mr. Smith, was armed with a firearm of some kind," Mitchell said. "He would not give that up, so we began the process of negotiating ... how best to get him out of there in a safe manner where we could preserve his life and those of our officers. And that's what happened. It took a long time, but it's worth it whenever you can save a life."

Smith was charged with aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated assault due to the standoff.

He was booked into the Sebastian County jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday in Fort Smith Circuit Court.

Print Headline: Police arrest suspect in bank robbery

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT