Police arrested suspect in attempted bank robbery after standoff in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH -- A man suspected of attempting to rob a bank earlier this week was arrested Wednesday after a nearly six-hour police standoff.

Police first reported Tuesday a man tried to rob the First National Bank at 2000 Midland Blvd. that afternoon before fleeing on a bicycle.

Aric Mitchell, Police Department public information officer, said detectives determined Charles Abraham Smith, 42, to be the suspect based on surveillance videos and their investigation.

Officers found Smith in a vacant home in the 3600 block of Armor Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"It did develop into a SWAT team situation because the individual, Mr. Smith, was armed with a firearm of some kind," Mitchell said. "He would not give that up, so we began the process of negotiating ... how best to get him out of there in a safe manner where we could preserve his life and those of our officers. And that's what happened. It took a long time, but it's worth it whenever you can save a life."

Smith was charged with aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated assault due to the standoff.

He was booked into the Sebastian County jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday in Fort Smith Circuit Court.