Rain expected across Arkansas on Sunday, forecasters say

Showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread as a cold front moves through the state Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The chance for severe weather will be highest in the overnight hours Sunday into Monday morning, according to a Friday briefing from the weather service.

Most of the state is considered at slight risk for weather hazards including hail up to the size of a quarter, winds up to 60 miles per hour, and low tornado potential, the briefing states.

Rainfall amounts will be lower across the southern half of the state, with the region expected to get up to an inch of rain, while northern Arkansas is expected to pick up higher rainfall accumulations, potentially seeing as much as four inches of rain, forecasters predict.

In the north, flash flooding may be a concern, forecasters say.