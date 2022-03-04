Razorbacks look to keep bats hot





FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will start finding out today if a one-game assault by the bats can have legs after their icy offensive start to the season.

The No. 6 University of Arkansas (5-2) will play Southeastern Louisiana (4-5) for the first time at 3 p.m. today after launching three home runs and scoring 12 runs in the span of two innings during a 15-3 rout of Nebraska-Omaha on Wednesday.

Arkansas right-hander Connor Noland (1-0, 2.45 ERA) will face Lions right-hander Will Kinzeler (1-0, 2.45) in the opener of a three-game set at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks raised their batting average 29 percentage points to .242 with a 15-hit outburst against the overmatched Mavericks, with home runs by Brady Slavens (.286, 2 RBI), Michael Turner (.381, 6 RBI) and Peyton Stovall (.154, 2 RBI), the first of the year for each.

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said he hoped the big offensive display has shaken the Hogs from their run-scoring slumber.

"We as coaches knew it was coming," Van Horn said. " We knew that we were one big hit away. I don't know if we had scored more than one or two runs in one inning this year. Maybe we had once.

"We had a couple of back-to-back innings where we score five, six runs, and we feel like we have that type of team. Couple singles, couple walks, and then bang. And we hadn't had that, but [Wednesday] we got it."

Slavens' titanic solo home run in the fourth inning tied the game at 2-2 and triggered a five-run inning that seemed to unlock the tightness on the Arkansas bench.

"I think hitting like that is contagious and as soon as he did it you could tell it was a big relief in the dugout," said Turner, who went 3 for 3. "It helped us out a lot, for sure."

Both teams have had to adapt their starting rotations after losing potential aces: Right-hander Peyton Pallette for Arkansas and righty Brennan Stuprich, a freshman All-American last season, for the Lions. Stuprich (6-3, 2.31), who had Tommy John surgery for a partially torn ligament in October, is on target for an April return. Another potential weekend standout, 6-3 right-hander Grant Upton broke his leg last season and tore an elbow ligament two weeks before the start of this season.

Ninth-year Coach Matt Riser said the Lions, who have three NCAA Tournament berths and two Southland Conference titles since 2014, set up their schedule to take them places late in the season.

"Obviously we knew we were gonna challenge ourselves early with the schedule," Riser said. "Obviously this is going to be, having a couple of challenging opponents like Tulane and Louisiana Tech mid week then having to come up to Arkansas.

"We always look for a good challenging weekend early in the season For us, we're trying to elevate the program. We've been to a few regionals, but we'd like to be able to win one and get to the supers. Then you have one good weekend, win a super regional and you're going to Omaha."

Riser said he thinks Arkansas' offensive approach will lead to more run production.

"A lot of plate discipline," he said. "They can hurt you and hurt you in an hurry. They do a really good job with zone discipline, so we know we've got to get them out in the zone. We're aware of that. If they do hurt you, make sure they hurt you with nobody on base, not with three or four walks, that kind of stuff.

"The offense has strength and power in there. ... I know they launched some balls out there yesterday. Always traditionally a really good offense."

Noland had a shaky first inning of a no-decision against Illinois State in the season-opener but he tamed Indiana last Friday with 10 strikeouts and only 1 earned run on 5 hits and 2 walks in 6 innings.

Kinzeler allowed 2 hits in 6 shutout innings in a 1-0 win over SIU-Edwardsville in the season opener, then gave up 3 runs on 8 hits and 2 walks in 5 innings of a no-decision at Alabama-Birmingham.

Riser said Kinzeler added 15-20 pounds in the offseason and has the potential to be a Friday night ace who goes deep into games.

"He's going to be a fastball command guy," Riser said. "Nothing crazy with the velocity, 88 to 90 [mph], but can go where he wants to with it and he's got multiple pitches for strikes. Any time you get into college baseball and a guy throws his fastball around the zone and can throw multiple off-speed pitches for strikes, you've got the chance to wreak some havoc on some hitters."

Turner leads the Arkansas regulars at .381, followed by Robert Moore (.360, 1 HR, 8 RBI), Zack Gregory (.316, 1 HR, 8 runs) and Cayden Wallace (.310, 3 RBI). Jalen Battles (.269, 5 RBI) holds the team home run lead with two.

The Lions, who are hitting .206, are coming off a strange mid-week set in which they lost 23-1 at home against Tulane, then beat Louisiana Tech 4-3 at home behind six hits.

Southeastern Louisiana has four regulars at .290 or better in second baseman Rhett Rosevear (.321, 1 HR, 3 RBI), designated hitter Bryce Grizzaffi (.296, 3 RBI), shortstop Evan Keller (.294, 5 RBI) and first baseman Preston Faulkner (.290, 5 RBI) and the rest are at .167 or lower.

College baseball

Southeastern Louisiana at No. 6 Arkansas

WHEN 3 p.m. today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS SE Louisiana 4-5; Arkansas 5-2

STARTING PITCHERS SE Louisiana RHP Will Kinzeler (1-0, 2.45 ERA); Arkansas RHP Connor Noland (1-0, 2.45)

COACHES Matt Riser (269-173 in ninth season at SE Louisiana); Dave Van Horn (755-404 in 20th season at Arkansas, 1,076-563 in 28th season overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET ESPN3.com

SHORT HOPS

Arkansas is 185th in Division I in team batting average (.242), 27th in team earned-run average (2.57), 35th in team fielding percentage (.982) and 170th in scoring (5.28 runs per game). Southeastern Louisiana is 259th in hitting (.206), 180th in pitching (5.86), 81st in fielding (.974) and 245th in scoring (3.8). … Arkansas is 3 for 3 in stolen base attempts while opponents are 11 for 13. … Arkansas outfielders Jace Bohrofen (0 for 16, 1 run), and Braydon Webb (0 for 14, 2 runs) are a combined 0 for 30 in 8 starts.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY SE Louisiana, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY SE Louisiana, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY SE Louisiana, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Illinois-Chicago, 3 p.m.





Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland gets the start on the mound today for the series-opener against Southeastern Louisiana. Noland has a 2.45 earned run average in two starts this year and is leading the team with 15 strikeouts. (AP/Michael Woods)





