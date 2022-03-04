Razorbacks schedule Saturday baseball doubleheader

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has scheduled a baseball doubleheader against Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The sixth-ranked Razorbacks and Lions are scheduled to play the first game of the doubleheader at noon. The second game will begin approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games will be nine innings and will be streamed on SEC Network-Plus.

Arkansas (5-2) and Southeastern Louisiana (4-5) are scheduled to open the series with a game Friday at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s doubleheader will replace a scheduled Sunday game. The National Weather Service forecast includes a 90% chance of thunderstorms Sunday in Fayetteville.

There is a 50% chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

Tickets purchased for Saturday will be accepted for entrance into both games of the doubleheader. Single-game tickets purchased for Sunday can be exchanged through the Razorback Ticket Office.

It is the second consecutive weekend the Razorbacks will play two games in one day. Arkansas lost to third-ranked Stanford 5-0 and defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 6-4 last Sunday at the Round Rock Classic in Texas.