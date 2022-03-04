Rick Lee Oaklawn picks and analysis for Friday, March 4

LEE'S LOCK Knievel in the second

BEST BET Clancy's Pistol in the sixth

LONG SHOT Kershaw in the eighth

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2%)

MEET 98-308 (31.9%)

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice***plenty to like

**things to like*educated guess

1 Purse $26,000, 1 1/16 miles, Arkansas-bred, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

SHE'S HAMAZING** has produced a mild rally in a pair of useful sprint races. She carries less weight with an apprentice rider aboard, and she drew a favorable inside post. WAR MUSIC was forwardly placed in a third-place sprint tune-up, and she does have proven two-turn ability. COURTNEY FAY led past every pole but the last one when second best in her first try around two turns, and the daughter of Birdstone is bred to excel at the distance.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 She's HamazingJordanGonzalez9-2

5 War MusicSantanaOrtiz5-2

3 Courtney FayArrietaSmith7-2

9 SatetHiraldoMoquett8-1

1 Flirtatious SmileCabreraMartin6-1

8 HollysroyaldefenseContrerasLukas6-1

7 Cancan SareeVazquezMoquett10-1

6 Sober SundayDe La CruzPetalino15-1

4 On a ShoestringHarrDixon20-1

2 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

KNIEVEL**** had a less than perfect trip when beaten a length at a higher maiden classification, and the Broberg trainee has consistently earned the fields fastest Beyer figures. MO HEAT has finished in the money in two previous races at this claiming price. He has route speed and may prove tough to catch with an alert break from the gate. HOOK 'EM JOHN was overmatched in a maiden allowance sprint in his debut at Remington, but he is taking a significant drop and he is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 KnievelTorresBroberg9-5

7 Mo HeatBaileyMurphy7-2

2 Hook 'Em JohnQuinonezVon Hemel10-1

10 Tiger MoonSantanaVillafranco9-2

6 OsiyoCanchariChleborad10-1

3 Nugget of GraceJordanSmith10-1

5 GlassatoCabreraLitfin12-1

9 India TigerContrerasZito8-1

4 Cats Gotta ChanceWalesHewitt20-1

1 Big PeteLopezRengstorf20-1

3 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

LADY McKENZIE** was badly overmatched in her local debut, but she is very competitive when able to be on or near an early lead, which is the case in this $20,000 claimer. CATANIA splashed her way to a clear two-turn victory in the third start of her form cycle, and the improving mare figures close to the pace throughout. CHAKRA lost a late lead in a third-place sprint effort, and her speed and pedigree give her a chance to win.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

5 Lady McKenzieCabreraGarcia3-1

4 CataniaArrietaBecker7-2

3 ChakraGarciaSchultz9-2

2 Teenage KicksSantanaAtras6-1

7 OceliaBaileyHaran5-1

1 West Side GirlBorelBorel12-1

8 ShabamGonzalezRobertson8-1

6 Lea RoPereiraCox15-1

9 A Broken BreezeHiraldoMcKnight10-1

4 Purse $25,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

ALEX'S STRIKE*** overcame trouble defeating stronger $16,000 rivals only two races back, and he was claimed by trainer Diodoro who has the strong finisher in a race with plenty of early speed. SOUTHSIDE SWIG easily defeated optional claimers at Laurel in his last race at 6 furlongs, and the likely pacesetter sports upbeat works since arriving in Hot Springs. AMERICAN DUBAI is dropping a notch after a sharp front-running route victory. The classy veteran is a logical threat, but he isn't as effective at sprint distances.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Alex's StrikeCohenDiodoro5-2

2 Southside SwigHiraldoMoysey9-2

1 American DubaiMedellinVillafranco7-2

5 Dr. FormanHarrSoto6-1

9 Can ImagineArrietaHartman10-1

7 Love NestGonzalezBarkley10-1

3 Capture the GloryGarciaSchultz20-1

10 Agave KidVazquezManley20-1

13 Keven WitteTorresMoysey20-1

12 Mias MoonbeamTorresBroberg8-1

11 He's MunnieCabreraHartman30-1

8 Pull My ChainCanchariCangemi20-1

6 Seek N JusticeBaileyLitfin30-1

5 Purse $25,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

UCANTMAKETHISTUFUP** was a clear second at a higher level in a promising career debut, and she is dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks after a disappointing second race. DEGRAY has solid workouts dating back to early December. The unraced 3-year old represents a winning stable and gets a break in the weights with an apprentice rider. PERIPATETIC is a 4-year old with a series of decent works for a stable that wins at a high percentage with first-time starters.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 UcantmakethistufupSantanaVillafranco5-2

9 DegrayJordanOrtiz5-1

7 PeripateticWalesWitt6-1

1 Mucho Rocket CatDe La CruzMartin4-1

8 Mammoth SpringCanchariHornsby20-1

4 LochmoorTorresBroberg8-1

5 BraskaHarrCline20-1

2 Moonshine MaxQuinonezMartin6-1

6 ConcoctionCabreraMoquett20-1

10 Riante SkyHiraldoMilligan20-1

14 Jackys BackVazquezMatthews30-1

3 My Kinda TetonBaileyRhea30-1

13 Young o' DaineHiraldoLoy20-1

12 Tale of TruthCourtJackson20-1

6 Purse $44,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, starter allowance

CLANCY'S PISTOL*** wore blinkers for the first time and responded with an authoritative route victory. The lightly raced and rapidly improving runner is spotted to repeat by new and winning connections. WINTERWOOD defeated $50,000 maiden claimers by 4 widening lengths, and the consistent colt is a major player if he holds form for new trainer Terry Brennan. BRODY'S STREAK lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a tough-luck defeat against similar, and he has good early speed.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Clancy's PistolVazquezDiodoro5-1

4 WinterwoodSantanaBrennan5-2

5 Brody's StreakArrietaHartman4-1

2 MagooGonzalezRobertson3-1

7 Silent DiscoCabreraOrtiz4-1

6 Can't Beat MeCohenWestermann10-1

1 Stealth FighterDe La CruzContreras12-1

7 Purse $26,000, 51/2 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

TWICE THE PRICE** tired inside the final furlong in a useful route effort, and he is dropping in class and cutting back in distance for a winning California stable. SMOKEYMOUNTAINRAIN flashed excellent early speed before stopping in his career debut. He is dropping in class and may be able to open an easy lead and keep on going. DEMURO sprinted competitively at a higher level last summer at Monmouth, and the Steve Asmussen trainee has done all his prep work this season at Louisiana Downs.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 Twice the PriceTorresHollendorfer3-1

2 SmokeymountainrainVazquezCalhoun9-2

4 DemuroRosarioAsmussen4-1

1 Blame GeorgeCabreraBroberg5-1

3 WorththemoneyGonzalezRosin9-2

7 HarrySantanaDurham12-1

10 Brody BoucherGarciaJacquot10-1

8 Wildcat HagridJordanLitfin15-1

9 Prince of EarlCanchariChleborad20-1

5 Mr FrostCourtMartin12-1

8 Purse $48,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

KERSHAW** won a fast $20,000 claiming route just two weeks ago, and the sharp veteran has the class to move up and repeat. DECISION MAKER defeated entry level allowance runners in his last start on the main track at Churchill, and he is back on Lasix and reunited with top rider Florent Geroux after taking on graded stake rivals on turf at Houston. TRUCULENT has won three of six races at Oaklawn Park, and he is well spotted after being overmatched last month.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 KershawPereiraPotts8-1

5 Decision MakerGerouxVan Berg9-2

2 TruculentArrietaCox5-1

4 IndimaajCohenDiodoro7-2

6 CatdaddyGarciaPetalino5-1

3 ExultingSantanaMaker3-1

1 Alex JoonContrerasSchultz8-1

8 EgoCourtHolthus10-1

9 Purse $84,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

LIFE IS HARD*** was beaten a neck, while 4 lengths clear of third, after contesting a fast pace in his debut. He is bred to carry his speed this far and is strictly the one to catch. INVARIABLY lost all chance at the break in a late-running fourth-place debut, and he is bred to be an outstanding route runner and may prove such in his second race. VICTORY MARCH finished with energy in a sharp third-place sprint tune-up, and the improving colt is bred to route and is a big threat with an improved break from the gate.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Life Is HardPereiraDiVito3-1

7 InvariablyTorresHollendorfer4-1

6 Victory MarchVazquezCalhoun6-1

10 CenturionGarciaSchultz8-1

9 CronusArrietaContreras10-1

2 Best BetSantanaCox8-1

4 Constitutional LawHiraldoHartman8-1

1 TeoRosarioAsmussen10-1

5 GreatheartCabreraOrtiz8-1

8 Russian AlphabetBolanosBurns20-1