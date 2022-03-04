Rogers man sentenced to 12 years in prison for sexual assault of girl, who said abuse started when she was 7 years old

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 12 years in prison after admitting he sexually assaulted a girl.

James Rizley Robinson, 51, pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of sexual assault.

Robinson was arrested July 17.

A 16-year-old girl reported in July that Robinson had been inappropriately touching her since she was 7 years old, according to a probable cause affidavit. The girl was interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center of Benton County, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted Robinson's guilty plea.

Robinson will be required to register as a sex offender. He must also be evaluated for sex offender rehabilitation treatment and comply with any recommendations.

He cannot have any contact with the girl. The judge also ordered him not to have unsupervised contact with any minors.