Russians hit nuke plant; leak feared





KYIV, Ukraine -- Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city by shelling Europe's largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.

The world's leading nuclear authorities saw no immediate cause for alarm regarding damage to the facility, but the assault triggered a phone call between U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the U.S. Department of Energy activated its nuclear incident response team as a precaution.

The assault on the eastern city of Enerhodar and its Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant came as the invasion entered its second week with Russian forces gaining ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. Elsewhere, another round of talks between the two sides yielded a tentative agreement to set up safe corridors inside Ukraine to evacuate citizens and deliver humanitarian aid.

Nuclear plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.

Firefighters cannot get near the flames because they are being shot at, he said, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted a plea to the Russians to stop the assault and allow fire teams inside.

"We demand that they stop the heavy weapons fire," Tuz said. "There is a real threat of nuclear danger in the biggest atomic energy station in Europe."

The attack renewed fears that the invasion could result in damage to one of Ukraine's 15 nuclear reactors and trigger another emergency like the 1986 Chernobyl accident, the world's worst nuclear disaster, which happened about 65 miles north of the capital.

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm tweeted that the Zaporizhzhia plant's reactors were protected by robust containment structures and were being safely shut down.

In a speech in the middle of the night, Zelenskyy said he feared an explosion that would be "the end for everyone. The end for Europe. The evacuation of Europe."

"Only urgent action by Europe can stop the Russian troops," he said. "Do not allow the death of Europe from a catastrophe at a nuclear power station."

The American Nuclear Society condemned the attack but said the latest radiation levels remained within natural background levels.

"The real threat to Ukrainian lives continues to be the violent invasion and bombing of their country," the group said in a statement from President Steven Nesbit and Executive Director and CEO Craig Piercy.

The plant's reactor is a different type than the one used at Chernobyl, and there should be little risk if the containment vessel is not damaged and outside power can be restored, said Jon B. Wolfsthal, a former senior director for arms control and nonproliferation at the National Security Council and former special adviser to then-Vice President Joe Biden.

"Everyone needs to take a step back and not jump to conclusions," Wolfsthal, now a senior adviser at Global Zero, said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said it was in contact with authorities in Ukraine. The agency's director general, Mariano Grossi, urged military forces to refrain from violence near the plant.

The mayor of Enerhodar said earlier that Ukrainian forces were battling Russian troops on the city's outskirts. Video showed flames and black smoke rising above the city of more than 50,000, with people streaming past wrecked cars, just a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency expressed concern that the fighting could cause accidental damage to Ukraine's 15 nuclear reactors.

The Ukrainian state atomic energy company reported that a Russian military column was heading toward the nuclear plant. Loud shots and rocket fire were heard late Thursday.

Later, a live streamed security camera linked from the homepage of the Zaporizhzhia plant showed what appeared to be armored vehicles rolling into the facility's parking lot and shining spotlights on the building where the camera was mounted.

There were then what appeared to be bright muzzle flashes from vehicles, followed by nearly simultaneous explosions in the surrounding buildings. Smoke then rose into the frame and drifted away.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on the West to close the skies over the country's nuclear plants as fighting intensified. "It is a question of the security of the whole world!" he said.

The Russians announced the capture of the southern city of Kherson, a vital Black Sea port of 280,000, and local Ukrainian officials confirmed the takeover of the government headquarters there, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago.

Russian forces that captured Kherson were on the move toward Mykolaiv, with a peacetime population of almost 500,000 and one of Ukraine's three largest ports.

About 800 Russian vehicles, including a column of Grad rocket launchers, was nearing Mykolaiv, from the east, south and north, the city's mayor, Oleksandr Senkevych, said Thursday. As of Thursday morning, there had been no shelling inside the city, he said, but Ukrainian forces on the perimeter were targeted with rocket fire, forcing them to change positions constantly.

"The city is ready for war," he said.

Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea. The battles have knocked out the city's electricity, heat and water systems, as well as most phone service, officials said. Food deliveries to the city were also cut.

"Mariupol is still being shelled, the women, kids and elderly people are suffering," he said the mayor, Vadym Boichenko. "Those hypocrites came here 'to save' Russian-speaking people," he added, "but in reality they are conducting genocide of our people."

Preparations continued Thursday to shore up defenses in Odessa, a city of 1 million and Ukraine's largest port. The mayor, Gennady Trukhanov, visited an industrial area on the outskirts where teams of men were filling sandbags from a mountain of yellow dirt for barricades.

"Every bag of sand you fill is protection for our city," he told the men.

Several Russian naval ships had left Crimea, headed toward Odessa. Ukrainian officials said the ships could have been deployed to assist an attack by Russian land forces, although by evening there was no clear sense of the vessels' whereabouts. A single Ukrainian warship could be seen from Odessa's shoreline.

Chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Ukrainian military was "performing better and putting up more resistance than most experts expected, and surely more than Russia expected."

But a senior U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Russia's seizure of Crimea gave it a logistical advantage in that part of the country, with shorter supply lines that smoothed the offensive there.

Ukrainian leaders called on the people to defend their homeland by cutting down trees, erecting barricades in the cities and attacking enemy columns from the rear. In recent days, authorities have issued weapons to civilians and taught them how to make Molotov cocktails.

"Total resistance. ... This is our Ukrainian trump card, and this is what we can do best in the world," Oleksiy Arestovich, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said, referencing guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.

The second round of talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was held in neighboring Belarus. But Putin warned Ukraine that it must quickly accept the Kremlin's demand for its "demilitarization" and declare itself neutral, renouncing its bid to join NATO.

The two sides said that they tentatively agreed to allow cease-fires in areas designated safe corridors, and that they would seek to work out the necessary details quickly. A Zelenskyy adviser also said a third round of talks will be held early next week.

Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron he was determined to press on with his attack "until the end," according to Macron's office.

Despite evidence of civilian casualties and destruction of property by the Russian military, Putin decried what he called an "anti-Russian disinformation campaign" and insisted that Moscow uses "only precision weapons to exclusively destroy military infrastructure."

Putin claimed that the Russian military had already offered safe corridors for civilians to flee, but he asserted that Ukrainian "neo-Nazis" were preventing people from leaving and were using them as human shields.

Putin, acknowledging Russia's war casualties for the first time, said Thursday that he would pay the equivalent of almost $50,000 to the family of each Russian soldier killed.

He also hailed Russian soldiers as heroes in a video call with members of Russia's Security Council.

A top Russian officer, Maj. Gen. Andrei Sukhovetsky, commander of an airborne division, was killed in the fighting earlier this week, an officers organization in Russia reported.

The Pentagon set up a direct communication link to Russia's Ministry of Defense earlier this week to avoid the possibility of a miscalculation sparking conflict between Moscow and Washington, according to a U.S. defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The fighting has sent more than 1 million people fleeing Ukraine, according to the U.N., which fears those refugee numbers could skyrocket.

Charging farther into Ukraine could put Russian forces in danger of stretching themselves too thinly, said Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at CNA, a research institute based in Arlington, Virginia. Already the forces in Ukraine's south and elsewhere appear in some instances to have outpaced logistical units, forcing them to await fuel and other supplies.

The Russian column of hundreds of tanks and other vehicles still appeared to be stalled roughly 16 miles from Kyiv and had made no real progress in days, amid fuel and food shortages, according to U.S. authorities.

The British Defense Ministry said the Russian column had "been delayed by staunch Ukrainian resistance, mechanical breakdown and congestion."

The Kremlin said that its aims of ensuring a "demilitarized" and neutral Ukraine "will be achieved no matter what."

Information for this article was contributed by Jim Heintz, Yuras Karmanau, Mstyslav Chernov, Sergei Grits, Francesca Ebel, Josef Federman, Andrew Drake, Jamey Keaten, Lynn Berry, Robert Burns, Eric Tucker, Edith M. Lederer, Jennifer Peltz and staff members of The Associated Press and Michael Schwirtz and Richard Pérez-Peña of The New York Times.

The lifeless body of teenager Ilya, fatally wounded by shelling, Iies on a stretcher at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another. Those moves are part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



In this image taken from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



Serhii, father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son's lifeless body lying on a stretcher at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)



Firefighters hose down a burning building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another. Those moves are part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Ukrainians cover the sculptures of the Latin Cathedral in Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced more than a million people to flee their homeland in just a week. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)



The remains of a Russian missile lies on the ground in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russia has launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. (AP Photo/Andriy Dubchak)



Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged city center after a Russian air raid in Chernigiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Dmytro Kumaka)



Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3. 2022. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighbouring country. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



A woman sits by the window of a Lviv-bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office says a second round of talks with Russia aimed at stopping the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders, has begun in neighboring Belarus, but the two sides appeared to have little common ground. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)







This video still shows a bright flaring object landing amid smoke at the nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine earlier today. A plant spokesman said shells were falling directly on the facility and had set fire to one of its six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said. (AP/Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant)







Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks at a news conference Thursday in Kyiv, his first since the start of the war. (The New York Times/Lynsey Addario)







A view from the window of a Russian military helicopter Thursday as it flies over an undisclosed location in Ukraine shows a column of Russian military vehicles. (AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)











Gallery: Crisis in Ukraine







