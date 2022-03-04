Sections
by Erick Taylor | Today at 2:35 a.m.

Thursday's scores

Baseball

Alma 11, Booneville 10

Baptist Prep 5, McCrory 4

Batesville 17, Wynne 2

Bismarck 15, Magnet Cove 0

Dardanelle 17, Conway Christian 0

Monticello 15, Junction City 0

Mountainburg 5, Life Way Christian 2

Ouachita 12, Spring Hill 6

Subiaco Academy 15, Scranton 0

Tuckerman 7, Riverside 4

Softball

Camden Fairview 5, Fordyce 1

Foreman 2, Hope 1

Harrison 7, Rogers Heritage 2

Heber Springs 4, Dover 2

Jonesboro 10, Trumann 5

Ouachita 13, Murfreesboro 10

Paris 15, Magazine 0

Smackover 6, Crossett 3

Sprindale 8, Berryville 5

Stuttgart 7, DeWitt 2

Watson Chapel 16, Dollarway 1

Soccer

Boys

Cabot 5, Maumelle Charter 2

Farmington 2, Greenwood 2

Clarksville 7, Morrilton 1

Girls

Clarksville 3, Morrilton 1

Farmington 1, Greenwood 1

Harding Academy 3, Brookland 1

Russellville 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 0

