Thursday's scores
Baseball
Alma 11, Booneville 10
Baptist Prep 5, McCrory 4
Batesville 17, Wynne 2
Bismarck 15, Magnet Cove 0
Dardanelle 17, Conway Christian 0
Monticello 15, Junction City 0
Mountainburg 5, Life Way Christian 2
Ouachita 12, Spring Hill 6
Subiaco Academy 15, Scranton 0
Tuckerman 7, Riverside 4
Softball
Camden Fairview 5, Fordyce 1
Foreman 2, Hope 1
Harrison 7, Rogers Heritage 2
Heber Springs 4, Dover 2
Jonesboro 10, Trumann 5
Ouachita 13, Murfreesboro 10
Paris 15, Magazine 0
Smackover 6, Crossett 3
Sprindale 8, Berryville 5
Stuttgart 7, DeWitt 2
Watson Chapel 16, Dollarway 1
Soccer
Boys
Cabot 5, Maumelle Charter 2
Farmington 2, Greenwood 2
Clarksville 7, Morrilton 1
Girls
Clarksville 3, Morrilton 1
Farmington 1, Greenwood 1
Harding Academy 3, Brookland 1
Russellville 3, Hot Springs Lakeside 0