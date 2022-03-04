‘Scream’ directors espouse on horror genre

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have earned commercial and critical success for a pair of thrillers, "Ready or Not" (2019) and "Scream," that can't seem to determine if they are comedies or slasher films. The former cost roughly $6 million to make and earned back its investment tenfold.

That's not bad for a market that seems glutted with expensive spectacles.

"We come to this realization -- I don't think it was as intentional -- but we started making stuff at a very small budget where we wanted to make kind of fantastical tales and kind of humor based. So there's a lot of humor in it, but it was always with a sci-fi horror action kind of bent. And then because it was such a low budget, the focus always had to be character," said Bettinelli-Olpin last week.

"We're with the character. And they're experiencing this world. This is not about showing you the world because we can't afford to show you the world, so we experience [it] through the character's eyes. When we got to "Ready or Not," we took that with us. And so, so much of that story is just based on [star] Samara Weaving [Hugo Weaving's niece]. And it allowed us to kind of really push the limits of what the mythology was and what ... the buy-in to the movie is, while making sure that the characters feel grounded in their own reality.

"The short answer is by accident."

NEW KIDS ON THE CHOPPING BLOCK

That approach seems to have served them well in their follow-up to Wes Craven's four "Scream" movies. While the new movie has Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette (who starred in and produced "Ghosts of the Ozarks") returning as older, wiser versions of their previous characters, it also features a new cast of victims and potential suspects for the latest copycat killer inspired by the perps in the 1996 film.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett's take on the story makes its digital debut this week, with commentary and deleted scenes along with a tribute to Craven. For fans of physical media, the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray editions come out April 5.

One of the joys of the original film was that it celebrated and skewered the conventions of horror films. If you had seen John Carpenter's "Halloween" or "Friday the 13th," it didn't take much effort who would be the "final girl" or the last survivor, but it was fun to see how she and others survived the masked psychos later named "Ghostface."

Fitting the template means the filmmakers didn't have to start from scratch, but meeting fan expectations, themselves included, made them initially hesitant to continue the series.

"We'd been pitched other franchises that we didn't have as much love for," said Bettinelli-Olpin. "We had a lot more at stake -- if that's the right word. We didn't want to mess it up. With 'Ready or Not,' we're taking a swing. We're trying something that's totally original and there's zero expectations for. There's something very freeing in that. There's something very, you know, you can do whatever you want to some extent, because there is no blueprint. With 'Scream,' especially being a franchise that we have a lot of love for just on a very personal level for us, it was nerve wracking at first."

PART OF THE PROBLEM

The new film, however, features Melissa Barrera ("In the Heights") as Sam Carpenter, who may live in Modesto [Calif.] but is deeply tied to the murders that took place in Woodsboro a quarter century ago. She'd like to forget those ties, but she may not be able to. As a result, it's hard to tell if she's afflicted by the dangers of being a young person in Woodsboro or if she's part of the problem.

"That character is really an interesting reflection of what the franchise is as well for us," Gillett said. "We were sort of at war with ourselves about what does a fifth movie look like? How is it different? How does it show up differently? How does it feel differently while also still feeling like it's of the same fabric, and that character for us, with such an interesting way to tie ... a new group of characters to an old legacy. That [was] essential for us. There was a real personal reason for a new group of kids in Woodsboro."

Throughout the nine-minute conversation, the directors repeatedly praised screenwriters James Vanderbilt ("Zodiac") and Guy Busick ("Ready or Not," "Castle Rock"). They also received input from series creator Kevin Williamson, but still had to make the new film their own.

NEW MEANING

The definition of what a horror film or a slasher movie can be has changed since the series began. Thanks to new directors like Jordan Peele ("Get Out," "Us") and Jennifer Kent ("The Babadook"), the chills can come from different places. In Kent's movie, motherhood is a factor in the chills and Peele's movies find new ways to examine racism and other ways human beings marginalize one another.

In the new film -- and because of the awareness of horror tropes that the 1996 "Scream" highlighted -- Jamie Kennedy might not have survived simply by remaining a virgin during the killing rampage. This might explain why the new batch of characters are afraid of themselves as well as whoever has mistaken the Ghostface mask for a crown.

Gillett said, "We had to bring back some version of that in a really tangible and emotional way for this movie to feel like it had a reason, a reason to exist outside of just being nostalgic. It could have just been a warm, fuzzy movie where you see the characters that you've seen before. For us there had to be so much more for a fifth movie to exist.

"They have to be a sendup and a love letter at the same time. You can't just reference old movies. Horror is in such a renaissance. We're in such a golden age. Some of the best, most influential work happening in cinema is in the genre. It was fun to talk about that and call those out."

AN INTERESTING IRONY

In all the "Scream" series there is an interesting irony, the series has an appeal to women that other films with violence and gore simply don't have. That's impressive considering the series was produced through Bob and Harvey Weinstein's Dimension films. As we all know now, Harvey Weinstein is a convicted sex offender.

To explain, when I saw the first film in 1996, my friend Meg took me as her guest, and most of the cheers from the crowd came from women.

"I've always looked for a way for the women in my films to be strong. Maybe it's because I have a daughter, and I really don't want to put forth those images of the female as the helpless dumb victim," Craven said in a Celebrity Tour he hosted for Microsoft's Cinemania 1997. "You know how she always falls down when she tries to run away. Besides, my daughter would never speak to me again."

When I brought up these observations with Craven's successors, Bettinelli-Olpin replied, "I think it appeals to everybody. I would hope. We always try to approach our lead characters as just humans and what are they going through and try not to overthink it in a way. We've had these amazing actors stepping into these shoes who just elevate it beyond anything we could bring to it."