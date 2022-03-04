Sexton’s lone FG provides a winner

SHERIDAN -- Greenwood sophomore guard Carley Sexton set the final score with her only score Thursday night at Sheridan High School's Yellowjacket Arena.

Sexton, scoreless for the game's first 31 minutes, 55 seconds, hit a three-pointer just behind the line to lift her team to a 47-46 victory over West Memphis in the Class 5A state tournament's first quarterfinal.

Greenwood (25-4) advances to Saturday noon semifinal for the right to advance to the state championship game next Thursday in Hot Springs.

"I was shaking a little bit," said Sexton, who led Greenwood with 18 in its opening-round victory on Tuesday, "but I just had to be confident and knock it down."

It wasn't over after Sexton's basket.

West Memphis (19-8) called timeout at 4.8 seconds, and Coach Erica Leak put the ball in the hands of dynamic junior point guard Janiyah Tucker.

Greenwood tried to get to make it difficult on her, but Tucker raced down the court in the blink of an eye and got off a shot just before the buzzer that rolled off the rim.

Leak protested briefly about a whistle being blown before time expired, but she said the official told her it would have been an offensive foul on Tucker.

Only then could Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves breathe.

"You can ask my players," Reeves said. "We knew exactly what was going to happen. They were giving it to 1, she's going the other way. I had two up there trying to stop her, but I'm not sure we saw her go by. She got there in a hurry. We tried to hem her up, because we knew where they were going.

"She still got there, and missed the shot."

Both teams made plays down the stretch as West Memphis scrambled back after Greenwood went up 36-29 on a basket by Anna Trusty (10 points) with 5:23 to play.

West Memphis rallied on two three-pointers by Tucker, who led her team with 16 points.

Those baskets cut the lead to 39-37, then Clemisha Prickett (13 points) tied the game at 39-39 with a basket at the 3:16 mark.

Mady Cartwright, who led all scorers with 27 points, hit a three-pointer with 2:20 to play to give Greenwood a 42-39 lead.

Prickett scored again under the basket to make it 42-41 with less than two minutes left, and West Memphis took the lead on a three-pointer from the corner by Aniya Price (11 points) with 31.2 seconds.

Cartwright was fouled and made two free throws with 25 seconds to tie the game at 44-44,

West Memphis went ahead 46-44 on a third inside basket by Prickett with 15 seconds, but there was enough time for Greenwood to work it down the court and find Sexton in the corner.

"There were so many big plays," Leak said. "If I could do it again, I would have burned a timeout. We probably should have gotten back. We were supposed to be back."

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 62

SILOAM SPRINGS 42

Ashton Elley scored 28 points -- 18 in the first half and 10 in the fourth quarter -- to lead the Lady Warriors (23-4) to victory over the Lady Panthers (17-10) in its first-round matchup.

Little Rock Christian pulled away behind Elley and guard Mia Smith, who scored 16 points.

Elley hit five of Little Rock Christian's seven three-pointers. Smith was 12 of 15 from the free-throw line.

Kate Denton scored 10 for Little Rock Christian.

Brooke Ross (14), Reina Tiefel (12) and Kaliahani Jacklik (12) led Siloam Springs.

VILONIA 46, BENTON 37

Vilonia outscored Benton 17-5 in the second quarter to take an 11-point halftime lead, and the Lady Eagles (22-5) never looked back against the Lady Panthers (19-9).

Vilonia freshman Sidni Middleton scored 27 points, combining two three-pointers, six two-pointers with 9 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Madeleine Tipton, a senior, added 14 for Vilonia.