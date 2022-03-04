Shots lower, deaths up in nation’s rural areas

Rural parts of the United States have fallen further behind urban areas in vaccinating people against covid-19 since all adults became eligible for vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday, making it more difficult to reduce the death toll in those areas.

The gap has become especially pronounced among children who are eligible for vaccines, with rates for 5- to 11-year-olds twice as high in urban areas as in rural ones.

The CDC study did not closely examine why the divide has grown. But vaccination rates tend to be markedly lower in counties where a majority of residents voted to reelect President Donald Trump in 2020.

As a result, covid-19 has taken a devastating toll on the most Republican parts of the country since the delta variant began circulating, killing people there at far higher rates than in places where Trump was unpopular.

The number of Americans dying each day from covid-19 has fallen in recent weeks as omicron cases have plummeted. But the daily death toll remains nearly as high as it was during the worst days of the delta surge, with more than 1,800 people now dying on average per day.

















The CDC study examined how many people in almost all U.S. counties had received at least a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the end of January. In rural areas, vaccination coverage among people at least 5 years old was 59%, compared with 75% in urban counties. That gap was more than twice as high as it was among American adults in April 2021, before eligibility was widened to include all adults, the CDC said.

Pediatricians in urban areas also appear to be encouraging vaccination more than their counterparts in rural areas: Nearly 40% of rural parents have reported that their child's doctor did not recommend a covid-19 vaccine, compared with 8% of parents in urban areas, the CDC said.