Sick-leave measure goes to county

An appropriation ordinance for employee's compensation for unused sick leave at retirement will be sent to the full Quorum Court for approval.

The ordinance states upon retirement or death, any employee or beneficiary of any employee of Jefferson County shall receive compensation for accumulated unused sick leave as follows:

(1) If the employee has accumulated at least 50 days, but fewer than 60 days of sick leave, the employee shall receive an amount equal to 50% of the number of accrued sick leave days rounded to the nearest day multiplied by 50% of the employee's daily salary;

(2) If the employee has accumulated at least 60 days, but fewer than 70 days of sick leave, the employee shall receive an amount equal to 60% of the number of accrued sick leave days rounded to the nearest day multiplied by 60% of the employee's daily salary;

(3) If the employee has accumulated at least 70 days but fewer than 80 days of sick leave, the employee shall receive an amount equal to 70% of the number of accrued sick days rounded to the nearest day multiplied by 70% of the employee's daily salary; and

(4) If the employee has accumulated 80 or more days of sick leave, the employee shall receive an amount equal to 80% of the number of accrued sick leave days rounded to the nearest day multiplied by 80% of the employee's daily salary.

Justice of the Peace Conley Byrd felt giving different amounts didn't seem fair and the amount should be more standard.

Other JPs disagreed.

"I feel like if these people have accumulated these hours and have worked diligently they deserve to be compensated," said JP Brenda Gaddy.

Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson said this was a federal law and the state auditors didn't have a problem with this being down on the county level.

"Several years ago the Arkansas Department of Corrections had a lawsuit filed regarding this and the state and ADC had to go back and pay those individuals for their sick leave upon retirement," said Robinson. "It's federal law."

According to the ordinance, the employee's daily salary will be determined by dividing the annual salary by 260. The employee or beneficiary of an employee will not receive an amount that exceeds $7,500 upon retirement or death due.

The employee must qualify for APERS (Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System).

"I feel like this. If a person has worked here 28 years and has been dedicated to this county and they have time on the books when they leave, sick leave is part of their time and I feel like they ought to be compensated for it," said Robinson. "This is not something you are giving your employees, this is something that they've earned."