Sports roundup

Softball

Farmington 12, Springdale Har-Ber 7

The Lady Cardinals scored 4 runs in the first and 5 in the fifth to down Har-Ber on Thursday.

Grace Boatwright 2-for-5 with a homer and 2 RBIs to pace the Farmington offense. Mallory Sills was 4-for-4 with a triple and 4 RBIs, Justine Davidson was 3-for-4 with a double and Remington Adams and Morgan Uher had 2 hits each.

Uher struck out 7 over 5.1 innings.

Anniston Reith was 2-for-4 with 3 RBIs for Har-Ner and Shae Acosta and Abby Reed 2 hits each.

Baseball

Springdale Har-Ber 6, Siloam Springs 2

The Wildcats scored two runs in three separate innings to claim a nonconference win Thursday.

Ross Felder and Kade Ratcliff were both 2-for-4 for Har-Ber.

JP Willis was 2-for-4 with a double for Siloam Springs.

Four Wildats pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.