State of oblivion

With midterm elections only months away, and prognosticators predicting disastrous results for Democrats, President Biden tried to sound a lot more centrist in Tuesday's State of the Union address.

True convictions don't sway with prevailing political winds, however, and his midstream horse-shifting came off only as a calculated move, not a genuine change of heart.

His non-mention of divisive labels or policies with high negatives among moderate independents didn't constitute any sort of retreat, for example.

He certainly avoided mentioning "systemic racism" and "Black Lives Matter," and also didn't speak the words "race," "racist" or "racial," "Black," or "minority" at all, but there's no doubt he still supports far-left positions on the issue. Ditto with "Green New Deal," "Build Back Better" or the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol protest and riot.

Likewise, his omission of "national debt" was hardly accidental, and his self-praise as the only president to cut the deficit by more than $1 trillion was laughable. If he'd had his way, he would have raised the deficit.

Still, 2022 will see a bigger deficit than any pre-pandemic year since 2009, and the Congressional Budget Office predicts that deficits will begin rising again after 2024.

The evening's most common-sense remark came from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who said in the official Republican response that Americans were "tired of people pretending the way to end racism is by categorizing everybody by their race."

It's a sign of these interesting times that Biden, on occasion, even mimicked some Trump rhetoric, though he never mentioned the previous president by name. He embraced semantics of the "America First" variety, championing more domestic manufacturing and claiming that more police on the streets would indeed curb crime, while openly rebuking "Defund the police" nonsense.

The silent tongue-biting and hard-swallowing among progressives in the moment was almost deafening. That is, until tweets of condemnation began appearing and Michigan's radical Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib offered her response to her own president's SOTU address.

There's been a growing trend in years past for more than one response to the annual speech, but before it's always been multiples from the opposing party. This year, a trio of Democrats felt compelled to formally speak out on Biden's message.

Tlaib led the highly unusual same-party response on behalf of the Working Family Party, and she was eager to try and keep alive the progressive agenda items Biden ignored. She also slammed the Senate's equal representation as a distortion of democracy, and called for abolishing the filibuster, which she described as a tool "perfected to defend Jim Crow."

She proposed that Biden use executive powers to eliminate student loan debt and ban permits for new fossil fuel drilling.

The inevitable gaffes were amusing, but mostly harmless. Biden actually inadvertently kept a two-decade streak in place (Iran has been mentioned in every SOTU address since Clinton in 2000) when he accidentally said "Iranians" instead of "Ukrainians."

On the other hand, his intentional and untruthful grandstanding about gun manufacturer liability was anything but benign.

"Repeal the liability shield that makes gun manufacturers the only industry in America that cannot be sued," Biden said, repeating for emphasis, "The only one."

First, liability protection laws are not limited to the gun industry. Congress has passed other laws protecting different business sectors from lawsuits under certain conditions.

Second, Biden must have somehow missed the news a couple of weeks ago that the families of nine Sandy Hook school shooting victims who had sued Remington settled their lawsuit.

Third, it's unthinkable that a career lawmaker wouldn't know that the 2005 law he was referring to includes no fewer than six exceptions where civil lawsuits against gun manufacturers are permissible.

Another notable omission on Tuesday was the lack of any substantive reference to parental concerns about educational leadership, particularly school boards, that have figured prominently in recent local and statewide elections in California and Virginia.

As part of his "Unity Agenda," he finally called for the end of shutdowns at schools and agreed that kids needed to be in class. But he made no acknowledgement of holding teachers' unions accountable for when, lacking any scientific evidence (and sometimes downright contrary to it), they refused to support returning to class even though closed schools were causing obvious learning loss, distress and dangerous harm to students.

Likewise, the only reference to "oil" was his pledge to release 30 million barrels in U.S. reserves, but that's only about a day-and-a-half's worth of U.S. consumption. He said nothing about amping up domestic production, such as restoring the Keystone Pipeline he canceled, which would produce up to 830,000 barrels of oil per day.

For the majority in the central mass of average Americans, faith and values are guiding priorities, but both words got blanked in Biden's speech. His only "God" mention (other than adjectives like god-awful and god-given) was the standard blessing request at the end.

Biden still seems oblivious to the fact that he received no mandate. The state of the union under him, in terms of most practical measures, is far worse than a year ago. The people's response in November will be telling.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.