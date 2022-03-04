State Sports Briefs

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GAC all-conference teams announced

The Great American Conference has named its men's and women's all-conference basketball teams and postseason awards, the league office announced Thursday.

Seven players from four of the GAC's six Arkansas-based schools were named first or second team all-conference.

Southern Arkansas' Devante Brooks was named to the men's all-conference first team, and his teammate, Aaron Lucas, was named to the second team. Harding University's Taylor Currie was also all-conference second team.

Four women's basketball players from Arkansas schools were named all-conference, with Ouachita Baptist's Aspen Thornton and Harding's Sage Hawley being named first team all-conference. Henderson State's Ashley Farrar and Harding's Hannah Collins were named all-conference second team.

Thornton was the only player from an Arkansas school to receive an individual award, being named the GAC's Women's Freshman of the Year. Thornton led the GAC with 23.4 points per game. Southwestern Oklahoma State's Makyra Tramble and Kelsi Musick were named women's player and coach of the year, respectively. Southern Nazarene's Abby Niehues was named defensive player of the year and East Central's (Okla.) Kate Ogle was named newcomer of the year.

Oklahoma schools swept the GAC men's basketball individual awards. Southeastern Oklahoma State's Adam Dworsky was named player of the year, and Southeastern's Kelly Green was named coach of the year. Southeastern forward Ante Brzovic was named freshman of the year, while Northwestern Oklahoma State's Bubba Furlong was named defensive player of the year, and Oklahoma Baptist's Burke Putnam was named newcomer of the year.

The GAC's men's and women's conference tournaments will be played through Sunday in Shawnee, Okla.

-- Adam Cole

Golden Suns advance at GAC tourney

Arkansas Tech's women (15-12) downed Southern Nazarene (20-10) 67-65 on Thursday thanks to Alex Hill's layup as time expired at the Great American Conference Tournament in Shawnee, Okla.

Hill finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Tori Lasker had a game-high 25 points. Nikki Metcalfe (14 points) and Kaley Shipman (10 points) both scored in double figures for the Golden Suns.

Arkansas Tech next plays at 8 p.m. Saturday against the winner of tonight's game between Harding and Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Philander Smith players receive honors

Philander Smith men's and women's basketball had multiple players recognized last week, as the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference announced its all-conference teams and individual awards.

Senior forward Kenneth Perkins was recognized as first-team All-GCAC, as well all-defensive team. Philander Smith Coach Todd Day was also named the GCAC's Men's Basketball Coach of the Year.

Three Panthers were named to the women's all-conference teams, as Rakia Lane and De'Vena Smith were named to the All-GCAC first team, and Dasia Turner was named All-GCAC second team. Turner and Larena Walker were named to the women's all-defensive team, as well. Lane was named the GCAC's Women's Player of the Year.

-- Adam Cole

MOTOR SPORTS

Wingless Nationals kicks off I-30 season

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will kick off its 66th season tonight and Saturday night with the second annual Wingless Short Track Nationals, featuring the American Sprint Car Series' Elite Non-wing division.

Tonight's feature will pay $1,000 to win, while Saturday's main event will give $5,000 to the winner. I-30's factory stock division will also compete both nights.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Adult grandstand admission is $10 tonight and $20 Saturday night. Children aged 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $30 both nights.

HORSE RACING

Oaklawn increases purses, adds a race day

Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs announced Thursday an across-the-board purse increase starring March 11.

Purses for all claiming and starter allowance races are being increased by $4,000, and purses for all maiden special weight and allowance races will increase by $6,000. The minimum purse will now be $29,000, with maiden special weight races starting at $90,000 and allowance races starting at $106,000.

"The first half of the racing season has gone extremely well, and we could not be happier to be sharing that success with our horsemen," Oaklawn President Louis Cella said in a news release. "We are particularly proud of the quality of the horses we are seeing on a daily basis, and we are very excited for the great racing to close out our season."

Oaklawn also announced Thursday the addition of April 7 to the schedule after racing was canceled Jan. 21. It is the fourth consecutive Thursday card added to the meet schedule to make up for inclement weather.

BASEBALL

Lyon College splits doubleheader

Lyon College split a doubleheader with Park University on Thursday, winning the first game 10-4 and losing the second game 4-1.

Lyon used three sacrifice flies, an RBI double from Aaron Hurd, an RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Alec White, a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk to build a 8-2 lead. Tristan Buschow and Logan Doody also had RBI singles for the Scots in the seventh inning. Cameron Gordon picked up the victory on the mound after allowing 3 earned runs on 7 hits with 3 strikeouts over 5 innings.

The Scots (11-7) had only one hit in the second game and committed two errors. Haydn Finley hit a sacrifice fly to score Jayden Cull in the top of the seventh inning for their lone run.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services