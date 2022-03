1. "The Night the Lights Went Out in --------" by Reba McEntire

2. "A Hard -------- Night" by The Beatles

3. "Night and --------" by Fred Astaire

4. "Night --------" by Bee Gees

5. "Night --------" by James Brown

6. "Night --------" by Led Zeppelin

7. "-------- of the Night" by Whitney Houston

8. "I Could Have ------ All Night" by Julie Andrews and Philippa Bevans

9. "I ------ All Night" by Cyndi Lauper

ANSWERS:

1. Georgia

2. Day's

3. Day

4. Fever

5. Train

6. Flight

7. Queen

8. Danced

9. Drove