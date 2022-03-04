SWAC MEN

JACKSON STATE 87, UAPB 79

JACKSON, Miss. – Ken Evans scored 24 points and handed out seven assists as Jackson State (10-18, 8-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference) rebounded from a halftime deficit.

Jayveous McKinnis scored 19 points, Jamarcus Jones had 15 points and Jonas James ended with 12 points for the Tigers, who were down 41-38 at halftime but outscored UAPB (7-23, 5-12) 49-38 in the second half. A basket by Evans with 5:44 to go in the game gave Jackson State the lead for good.

Shawn Williams drained five three-pointers and finished with 32 points for the Golden Lions. Dequan Morris tallied 16 points and Kylen Milton had 12 points.

UAPB shot 25 of 52 (48.1%), while Jackson State hit 37 of 67 (55.2%). The Tigers also held a 36-28 rebounding edge.