SWAC WOMEN

JACKSON STATE 72, UAPB 65

Two free throws from Ameshya Williams early in the fourth quarter snapped a 51-51 tie and carried Jackson State (19-6, 17-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) to its 17th consecutive victory at Jackson, Miss.

Williams finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 4 blocks for the Tigers, who trailed 39-34 at halftime but stormed back in the third quarter. Miya Crump had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Daja Woodard ended with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The win, which puts Jackson State one victory away from capping an unbeaten run through the SWAC, overshadowed a huge effort from Golden Lion guard Kaila Walker.

The junior made seven three-pointers and had a game-high 27 points for UAPB (12-15, 8-9), which dropped its eighth straight game to the Tigers. Zaay Green had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Golden Lions shot 25 of 74 (33.8%) but was obliterated on the glass 61-41. UAPB also allowed 22 second-chance points. Jackson State finished 25-of-71 (35.2%).

UAPB will close out the regular season Saturday at Alcorn State before beginning SWAC Tournament play next week.